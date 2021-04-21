Trespass is a wrong against the citizen and the State

- Rent your land to someone and ensure a lease is entered into in writing and that there is a record of rent being paid to you.
- Inspect your land regularly to see if there are any trespassers on your land.
- If you do not live in the country, arrange to hire someone to inspect it on your behalf, or ask a friend to look in on it from time to time and report any activity back to you.
- Ensure it is sufficiently protected from straying animals from neighbouring fields. Ensure all gates are padlocked.
- If anyone enters your land, ask them to leave immediately and if they do not, instruct your solicitor to take legal action as soon as possible.
