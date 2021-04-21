​​​​​Mart Report: Prices weaken as grass men get their fill

The bedrock on which our trade rests is grass, and the need for farmers with grass to buy cattle.

Without these eager buyers on their phones, we’d be up a murky creek without a paddle in no time.

Unfortunately, there has been lower grass growth over the past two weeks, even down here in the sunny south, without enough sunlight, and wintry showers giving us all the shivers.

So this week’s predominantly dry and settled conditions can’t come fast enough, with its forecast of sunshine and daytime temperature highs of 11 to 16 degrees into the weekend and early next week, even if the nights will still be quite cold.

It’s still only April but it can feel like March, with grass staying rooted to the ground, giving cattle shoppers little encouragement to go mad on the phone.

At Skibbereen mart last Friday, this Limousin cow born in 2016 weighed 760kg and sold for €1,780.

As a result, the trade in the mart early this week steadied, and even weakened, for plain cattle.

In Kilmallock Mart this week there were 2,200 cattle.

The mart reported “a strong trade for all types of cattle.”

On Monday last, bullocks sold for up to €1,530 a head or €2.67 per kg.

Weanling bulls hit €1,290 a head or €3.00 per kg.

Dry cows were “a mighty trade” according to the mart, making up to €1,520 a head or €2.16 per kg.

Heifers sold up to €3.28 per kg.

Up to €490 was paid in the calf ring this week, for a four-week-old Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckler cows hit €1,500 (paid for a five-year-old Charolais and her Charolais heifer calf).

Dairy stock sold for up to €1,860 a head on Tuesday.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 BB steer 360kg 960 5 AA steers 394kg 900 2 Hr steers 365kg 760 6 Fr steers 301kg 640 7 AA heifers 341kg 790 5 Sim heifers 310kg 660 1 Lm cow 395kg 780

Dungarvan mart next and mart manager Ger Flynn. "Still a strong demand for quality store cattle this week, however grass growth has slowed considerably in these parts which was also reflected in the trade.

"Plainer lots of Friesian bullocks were slightly back on last week."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 Ch steers 590kg 1420 7 AA steers 587kgs 1300 5 Fr steers 586kg 1030 6 Ch steers 358kg 920 5 Lim heifers 346kg 930 1 Sim heifer 490kg 1100

Kanturk had a special bull sale on Saturday run by North West Pedigree Breeders of Co. Leitrim. Aberdeen Angus bulls made from €1800 a head to a top price of €2670.

Hereford bulls made from €2000, to a top price of €2860 a head.

The same group are back in Kanturk with bulls on Saturday, May 1st.

This Saturday, April 24th, the mart will have a top class sale of 80 smashing British Friesian cows, all calved, and only waiting for the right man or woman to come along.

So plenty of variety there for buyers at Kanturk mart.

And looking back to Tuesday's online mart sale at Kanturk, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"We had a great sale here again on Tuesday with all types of cattle holding steady and plenty of customers.

"We had a total of 1170 cattle, this number included 480 calves."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Hr steers 548kg 1200 6 AA steers 460kg 920 7 Hr steers 307kg 770 2 Lm steers 565kg 1280 2 Ch heifers 545kg 1180 1 AA cow 855kg 1590 1 Fr cow 690kg 1160

Skibbereen mart on Friday had some serious Limousin stock on offer, and exceptional prices to match the seriousness. Dry cows here made from €190 to €1040 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €240 to €790 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €240 to €860 over the weight. Continental types sold from €330 to €785 over the kilo. Weanling bulls in Skibbereen made from €240 to €575 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 730kg 1590 3 Lm steers 416kg 1050 1 Ch steer 465kg 1250 4 Hr steers 480kg 1040 1 Lm heifer 460kg 1250 2 Ch heifers 472kg 1220 1 BB cow 655kg 1400

Dungarvan Monday 19th April

WEANLING MALES WEANLING HEIFERS

3 Lim 448kg 1060 €2.36/kg 3 Lim 316kg 830 €2.62/kg

4 Lim 338kg 880 €2.60/kg 2 Lim 350kg 840 €2.40/kg

2 Lim 385kg 950 €2.46/kg 6 AA 287kg 630 €2.19/kg

Calves Kanturk Tuesday April 20th

Fr heifers €220 - €410

Hr/AA bulls €150 - €350

Hr/AA heifers €130 - €290