​​​​​Mart Report: Prices weaken as grass men get their fill

|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
BB
|
steer
|
360kg
|
960
|
5
|
AA
|
steers
|
394kg
|
900
|
2
|
Hr
|
steers
|
365kg
|
760
|
6
|
Fr
|
steers
|
301kg
|
640
|
7
|
AA
|
heifers
|
341kg
|
790
|
5
|
Sim
|
heifers
|
310kg
|
660
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
395kg
|
780
Dungarvan mart next and mart manager Ger Flynn. "Still a strong demand for quality store cattle this week, however grass growth has slowed considerably in these parts which was also reflected in the trade.
"Plainer lots of Friesian bullocks were slightly back on last week."
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
7
|
Ch
|
steers
|
590kg
|
1420
|
7
|
AA
|
steers
|
587kgs
|
1300
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
586kg
|
1030
|
6
|
Ch
|
steers
|
358kg
|
920
|
5
|
Lim
|
heifers
|
346kg
|
930
|
1
|
Sim
|
heifer
|
490kg
|
1100
Kanturk had a special bull sale on Saturday run by North West Pedigree Breeders of Co. Leitrim. Aberdeen Angus bulls made from €1800 a head to a top price of €2670.
Hereford bulls made from €2000, to a top price of €2860 a head.
The same group are back in Kanturk with bulls on Saturday, May 1st.
This Saturday, April 24th, the mart will have a top class sale of 80 smashing British Friesian cows, all calved, and only waiting for the right man or woman to come along.
So plenty of variety there for buyers at Kanturk mart.
And looking back to Tuesday's online mart sale at Kanturk, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.
"We had a great sale here again on Tuesday with all types of cattle holding steady and plenty of customers.
"We had a total of 1170 cattle, this number included 480 calves."
|
Kanturk
|
Tuesday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
548kg
|
1200
|
6
|
AA
|
steers
|
460kg
|
920
|
7
|
Hr
|
steers
|
307kg
|
770
|
2
|
Lm
|
steers
|
565kg
|
1280
|
2
|
Ch
|
heifers
|
545kg
|
1180
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
855kg
|
1590
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
690kg
|
1160
Skibbereen mart on Friday had some serious Limousin stock on offer, and exceptional prices to match the seriousness. Dry cows here made from €190 to €1040 with the kilo.
Heifers made from €240 to €790 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €240 to €860 over the weight. Continental types sold from €330 to €785 over the kilo. Weanling bulls in Skibbereen made from €240 to €575 with the kilo.
|
Skibbereen
|
Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
AA
|
steer
|
730kg
|
1590
|
3
|
Lm
|
steers
|
416kg
|
1050
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
465kg
|
1250
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
480kg
|
1040
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
460kg
|
1250
|
2
|
Ch
|
heifers
|
472kg
|
1220
|
1
|
BB
|
cow
|
655kg
|
1400
Dungarvan Monday 19th April
WEANLING MALES WEANLING HEIFERS
3 Lim 448kg 1060 €2.36/kg 3 Lim 316kg 830 €2.62/kg
4 Lim 338kg 880 €2.60/kg 2 Lim 350kg 840 €2.40/kg
2 Lim 385kg 950 €2.46/kg 6 AA 287kg 630 €2.19/kg
Calves Kanturk Tuesday April 20th
Fr heifers €220 - €410
Hr/AA bulls €150 - €350
Hr/AA heifers €130 - €290