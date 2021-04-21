​​​​​Mart Report: Prices weaken as grass men get their fill

Latest mart prices from Kilmallock, Dungarvan, Kanturk and Skibbereen
​​​​​Mart Report: Prices weaken as grass men get their fill

At Skibbereen mart last Friday, this Limousin heifer born in November, 2018, weighed 700kg and sold for €3,610.

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 09:09
Denis Lehane

The bedrock on which our trade rests is grass, and the need for farmers with grass to buy cattle.

Without these eager buyers on their phones, we’d be up a murky creek without a paddle in no time.

Unfortunately, there has been lower grass growth over the past two weeks, even down here in the sunny south, without enough sunlight, and wintry showers giving us all the shivers.

So this week’s predominantly dry and settled conditions can’t come fast enough, with its forecast of sunshine and daytime temperature highs of 11 to 16 degrees into the weekend and early next week, even if the nights will still be quite cold.

It’s still only April but it can feel like March, with grass staying rooted to the ground, giving cattle shoppers little encouragement to go mad on the phone.

At Skibbereen mart last Friday, this Limousin cow born in 2016 weighed 760kg and sold for €1,780.

At Skibbereen mart last Friday, this Limousin cow born in 2016 weighed 760kg and sold for €1,780.

As a result, the trade in the mart early this week steadied, and even weakened, for plain cattle.

In Kilmallock Mart this week there were 2,200 cattle.

The mart reported “a strong trade for all types of cattle.”

On Monday last, bullocks sold for up to €1,530 a head or €2.67 per kg.

Weanling bulls hit €1,290 a head or €3.00 per kg.

Dry cows were “a mighty trade” according to the mart, making up to €1,520 a head or €2.16 per kg.

Heifers sold up to €3.28 per kg.

Up to €490 was paid in the calf ring this week, for a four-week-old Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckler cows hit €1,500 (paid for a five-year-old Charolais and her Charolais heifer calf).

Dairy stock sold for up to €1,860 a head on Tuesday.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

BB

steer

360kg

960

5

AA

steers

394kg

900

2

Hr

steers

365kg

760

6

Fr

steers

301kg

640

7

AA

heifers

341kg

790

5

Sim

heifers

310kg

660

1

Lm

cow

395kg

780

Dungarvan mart next and mart manager Ger Flynn. "Still a strong demand for quality store cattle this week, however grass growth has slowed considerably in these parts which was also reflected in the trade.

"Plainer lots of Friesian bullocks were slightly back on last week."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

7

Ch

steers

590kg

1420

7

AA

steers

587kgs

1300

5

Fr

steers

586kg

1030

6

Ch

steers

358kg

920

5

Lim

heifers

346kg

930

1

Sim

heifer

490kg

1100

Kanturk had a special bull sale on Saturday run by North West Pedigree Breeders of Co. Leitrim. Aberdeen Angus bulls made from €1800 a head to a top price of €2670.

Hereford bulls made from €2000, to a top price of €2860 a head.

The same group are back in Kanturk with bulls on Saturday, May 1st.

This Saturday, April 24th, the mart will have a top class sale of 80 smashing British Friesian cows, all calved, and only waiting for the right man or woman to come along.

So plenty of variety there for buyers at Kanturk mart.

And looking back to Tuesday's online mart sale at Kanturk, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"We had a great sale here again on Tuesday with all types of cattle holding steady and plenty of customers.

"We had a total of 1170 cattle, this number included 480 calves."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Hr

steers

548kg

1200

6

AA

steers

460kg

920

7

Hr

steers

307kg

770

2

Lm

steers

565kg

1280

2

Ch

heifers

545kg

1180

1

AA

cow

855kg

1590

1

Fr

cow

690kg

1160

Skibbereen mart on Friday had some serious Limousin stock on offer, and exceptional prices to match the seriousness. Dry cows here made from €190 to €1040 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €240 to €790 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €240 to €860 over the weight. Continental types sold from €330 to €785 over the kilo. Weanling bulls in Skibbereen made from €240 to €575 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

AA

steer

730kg

1590

3

Lm

steers

416kg

1050

1

Ch

steer

465kg

1250

4

Hr

steers

480kg

1040

1

Lm

heifer

460kg

1250

2

Ch

heifers

472kg

1220

1

BB

cow

655kg

1400

Dungarvan Monday 19th April

WEANLING MALES WEANLING HEIFERS

3 Lim 448kg 1060 €2.36/kg 3 Lim 316kg 830 €2.62/kg

4 Lim 338kg 880 €2.60/kg 2 Lim 350kg 840 €2.40/kg

2 Lim 385kg 950 €2.46/kg 6 AA 287kg 630 €2.19/kg

Calves Kanturk Tuesday April 20th

Fr heifers €220 - €410

Hr/AA bulls €150 - €350

Hr/AA heifers €130 - €290

More in this section

Cooling-off after historic high lamb prices Cooling-off after historic high lamb prices
€27m in GLAS payments will be issued to over 43,000 farmers this week €27m in GLAS payments will be issued to over 43,000 farmers this week
Quoted base prices for steers have increased to 395 cents/kg Quoted base prices for steers have increased to 395 cents/kg
General Stock - Combine Harvesting

Tillage farmers’ incomes fall by 15% due to drop in 2020 yields

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices