Macra na Feirme celebrating decades of rural service in Cork

The contribution Cork has made to the growth of Macra na Feirme since it was founded in 1944 has been huge.

The county has provided seven of its 38 presidents, won practically every competition open to it, hosted national rallies and conferences, and has been hailed as the heartbeat of the organisation.

That heritage will be celebrated via Zoom this Friday night when the Cork County Executive celebrates 70 years of service to education and social interaction.

However, the story of how the county led the way in helping young people in rural areas to create a better life goes back to 1925.

That was when a Young Farmers' Club was formed in Mitchelstown, with the support of the local co-operative society, now part of Dairygold.

Farming was in the doldrums. There were few social outlets for young people. The need for further education was self-evident.

New clubs, which followed the lead set by Mitchelstown and others countrywide, became the vehicles for the journey to improve land efficiency, increase farming knowledge, and boost spirits in rural Ireland.

It led to Macra na Feirme being founded in Athy, Co Kildare, by a group of 12 agricultural advisers, rural science teachers, and farmers, led by Stephen Cullinan.

Thirst for knowledge

More than 250,000 young people between the ages of 17 and 35 have since passed through its ranks. Some have become leaders in farm bodies, business, politics, and local communities.

A thirst for knowledge was the main motivator in the early years. Rural electrification was still a work in progress. Motor cars were few and social life was largely confined to parishes. But change was on the way.

Macra held night classes in draughty halls and local schools, organised extended courses, and arranged competitions in drama, public speaking, debating, cookery, flower-arranging, and other skills.

Members learned to get rid of their social inhibitions and how to conduct meetings. Young men were taught how to waltz and women learned how to drive tractors.

Sean Healy from Kilmichael was national organiser up to 1955, when he became the first secretary general of what is now the Irish Farmers' Association.

Pa Quinlan from Glanworth, the first Macra president from Cork, was followed by Declan Martin of Ballincollig (1971-73), Tommy Sheahan of Buttevant (1973-75), and Flor Riordan from Carrigaline (1981-83).

Macra’s first female president, Donoughmore's Catherine Buckley (2007-09), smashed the so-called glass ceiling, almost 50 years after Myrtle Allen of Shanagarry, the future matriarch of modern Irish cuisine, was elected the organisation’s first female national vice president.

Alan Jagoe of Carrigaline (2011-13), who later served as leader of the European Council of Young Farmers, and James Healy of Donoughmore (2017-19) are the other Macra presidents from Cork.

Field days were big social events in Macra’s calendar, testing the knowledge of members in livestock judging, farm management, and crop husbandry.

Female members brought common sense to discussions, introduced colour to the events, participated in make-and-model fashion shows, and took part in cookery, sewing, and poultry competitions.

Education and social life helped to bridge the urban-rural divide and teamwork was encouraged. There was often good-humoured banter over cups of tea, ham sandwiches, and slices of home-made apple tart and brown bread at Macra gatherings.

A wink and a smile exchanged across makeshift tables, with supplies of lemonade and orange squash stacked nearby, broke social barriers and boosted friendships. Romances sometimes flourished and many marriages followed.

Members were sometimes challenged, however, by clever quiz masters who asked them, for instance, to name the father of the sons of Zebedee. But they were rarely outwitted and were ready to cope with any trick questions in later life.

Macra’s growth in Cork was impressive. The county had 40 branches with 1,068 members in 1951-52. Today, it has 39 active clubs with 1,743 members across five regions: Muskerry, Seandún, Imokilly, Avondhu, and Carbery.

The county executive is currently headed by president William Buckley and chair Heather Healy, both from Donoughmore.

Paul O’Regan, Kinsale, is secretary, with Liam Coppinger, Midleton, as treasurer and Aishling O’Keeffe, Banteer, as PRO. Christy McCarthy, Killeen, and Adrian Buckley, Caheragh, represent young farmer development groups.

Members today have different services and priorities compared with the past. Teagasc, the universities, and other bodies provide them with high-tech education and training, and they can access knowledge with the mere click of a computer mouse.

Strategic plan

Macra has its own strategic plan in place for the period up to 2023, with six key thematic areas: Agriculture, public speaking, sports, travel, the performing arts, and community activity.

It has 170 clubs with 10,000 members (55% male and 45% female). A third of them are farmers. The remainder work in other occupations.

Macra recently retained its position as the country’s third-highest-ranked lobbying organisation, behind Ibec and the Irish Farmers' Association, with outgoing president Thomas Duffy hailing it as a significant achievement.

Winning the national Cross Country Quiz final in 1973 was a high-profile triumph for Cork Macra as it was televised by RTÉ. All the team members except Betty Twomey from Mallow were from the Ballydesmond area on the Cork-Kerry border.

Team captain Sean Brosnan, a schoolteacher, and Sean O’Keeffe, a farmer, were members of the local branch, while Michael Crowley, a Rathmore branch member, was a creamery manager in the parish.

Mainly presented by Peter Murphy, the quiz topped the weekly television TAM ratings on several occasions with more than 1m viewers and projected a positive image of Macra members as articulate, intelligent, and good-humoured young people.

Michael Owen Fogarty from the Lugnaquilla foothills in Wicklow, national president in 1961-62, often praised Cork’s historic role in the organisation. He said Mitchelstown “lit a lantern to progress” 19 years before Macra was founded, and others followed.

Nowhere else did he meet such dynamic, cheerful, and above all friendly farmers as he did in Ireland’s largest county. “Where else,” he asked, “has Macra flowered and shown its worth better than with those admirable young people?”