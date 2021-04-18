Taking flight: Seagull Bakery in Waterford opens second business in lockdown

The award-winning artisanal Seagull Bakery in Tramore, Waterford, has opened a brand new sourdough bakery at Patrick Street in the city.

It’s the first foray from its native Tramore for the company following the opening of its hugely popular bakery nearly five years ago.

Seagull Bakery also boasts a brand new selection of 30 different biodynamic and organic natural wines which sit perfectly in its sourdough bakery.

The production process is similar to the way in which sourdough baking — the ancient way of making bread — and the low intervention process is the ancient way of making wine are brought together in a daring and contemporary twist.

Pictured on the opening day at the new Seagull Bakery on Patrick Street in Waterford City are owners Sarah Richards and Conor Naughton, Dean Mcmanus from the Dunmore Road, Anna Jacques from Hillview and Anna McSweeney from Tramore. Picture: Patrick Browne.

A new selection of ‘My Goodness’ vegan and fermented foods; hand-made artisan Corleggy Cheeses; a range of charcuterie from the sustainable The Wooded Pig Farm; and a selection of antipasti from The Real Olive Company will also be available at the new location.

Founder, chief baker and creator Sarah Richards says she is “absolutely delighted” to be taking the bakery to the City.

“We are just absolutely delighted to have opened a brand new Seagull Bakery in Waterford City,” she added.

“We are passionate about serving the local community with wholesome and nutritious bread and we are also thrilled to support and build upon the growing independent retail community in Waterford City that is creating additional local employment and further supporting complementary local and Irish food producers.”

Seagull Bakery will also serve filter coffee.

“We have long wanted to bring the intricate flavours of filter coffee to Seagull and very pleased to serve two varieties — an unusually fruity Costa Rican for the black coffee drinker and a Colombian for those who like a coffee with milk,” Ms Richards continued.

“The bakery will of course be serving up what Seagull is famous for - its full selection of sourdough bread from its delicious white loaves and seaweed sourdough to Three-seed, rye porridge loaves, baguettes, focaccias and our heritage loaf as well as the complete selection of Seagull sweet treats and baked goods.”

Goodies include the famous twice-baked Almond Croissants and the Seagull Cinnamon Buns; Chocolate and Hazelnut Croissants; local and seasonal fruit Danish pastries; Apple Oaties; Cruffins; plain Croissants; Einkorn ancient grain Lemon and Poppyseed treats; Rye Brownies; and Wholemeal Spelt Caramel Squares with Diliisk and Einkorn Carrot Cake.

Also on the menu are some delicious new Seagull creations including the popular lightly effervescent Lemon Verbena and Rose and Hibiscus flavoured Kombucha along with some delicious new hand-made fresh pasta created with Irish stone ground heritage grains.

Since its opening just a few weeks ago, there has been a “steady” stream of customers through the bakery’s doors.

And, despite the restrictions brought about by the pandemic it appears to business as usual at the site.

“It has been quite a feat to get the new bakery ready for opening but we genuinely couldn't have achieved this without the brilliant and talented team of locally based professionals, from branding to signage and more,” said Ms Richards.

“It has also been a joy to welcome three new members to the Seagull team, Dean McManus from the Dunmore Road, Anna Jacques from Hillview and Anna McSweeney from Tramore.

“We are looking forward to many more days at Patrick Street.”