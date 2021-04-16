Milk prices on the up across the country

Dairygold Co-op has increased its March milk price by 0.5cpl to 34.5c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.
In addition, the March early calving bonus of 1cpl will be paid on milk supplied in March in accordance with milk quality criteria.
This milk price equates to an average March farm gate milk price of 39.1cpl based on average March milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.
According to a spokesperson for the Co-op, global milk supply and dairy demand remain reasonably in balance. Some dairy commodities such as butter, have experienced fluctuation in prices over the past few weeks, but overall, dairy markets are reasonably stable as we head into peak milk production.
The price for March works out at 37.7cpl (excluding the early calving bonus) based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.
The West Cork co-ops are expected to add 1c for March milk, compared to their February price.
Arrabawn and Kerry have announced 1c increases for March.
The Glanbia March price is down from 36.1c in February to 34.6c in March, due to the base price rising 1.5c but a seasonality bonus of 3c ending.