Status Orange Fire Risk warning issued

There is a Orange Fire Risk warning in place this weekend and Teagasc is advising caution to be exercised as high pressure weather patterns continue.

The weather patterns have resulted in the fire risk at all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse, exist.

Teagasc is urging famers, land owners, rural dwellers and those using the countryside to be extremely vigilant in light of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s fire risk alert.

It is also advising that it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31.

Teagasc says that Fire Services and forestry teams around the country have already been called on to tackle gorse and scrub fires this month and the relaxation of some Covid-19 restrictions has meant that members of the public are now traveling further afield.

“Coupled with a spell of good weather, many people will be outdoors enjoying the Irish countryside, from forest walks to hiking and camping activities,” John Casey, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer, said.

“It is essential that everyone is alert to the danger of fires, in particular adjacent to amenities, private property and forest resources.

“This risk phase is expected to peak on April 16 but the warning remains in place until Monday, April 19.

"Based on recent fire activity, ignition risks appear to be mainly focussed on areas with public access, particularly peatland sites.

“Wildfires not only pose a serious risk to property and the rural environment, they also threaten lives directly in their path and by potentially diverting the resources of our emergency services.”

Meanwhile, Teagasc is urging forest owners and forest managers to be vigilant over the coming days and to have appropriate measures in place to help prevent loss or damage through fire.

These measures include: completion of a risk assessment; adequate insurance against fire risk; a current and accurate fire plan in place; clear access routes; maintenance of fire breaks along boundaries; fire suppression resources at the ready; and planned co-operation with neighbours and fire patrols.