Waiting for a vaccine: Why it usually takes much longer to be delivered

The European rugby is coming to its final stages over the next few weekends. Every time I think of it, I am reminded of the sponsors.

Yes, a few fresh pints would be a welcome reprieve from the lockdown. That in turn takes my thoughts to my second year in college, when we were studying veterinary physiology.

There was a practical evening where everyone in the class was given an experiment to carry out.

These included an experiment where you found out the effects of a drug called curare on the nerve stimulation of muscle.

But the one most of the class wanted was the experiment about the effects of alcohol.

For this, the pupil was given a six-pack of the aforementioned but unnamed brew and, over the course of the practical session, had to drink all the beer, and carry out various tasks every half an hour.

This was research at its finest!

Pharmaceutical companies are constantly carrying out research experiments to find the effects of compounds, both old and new, on diseases, conditions, bacteriae, viruses and parasites, etc.

There is always something new to be discovered, or a “wonder drug” to be found.

We have seen over the last 12 months how the whole industry can focus its mind and come up with a number of different vaccines to help us combat the Covid virus.

In the normal run of events, this development takes years of patient research, before the eventual vaccine hits the market. This time is needed for the pharmaceutical company to rigorously test the drug, ruling out any untoward side effects that might arise.

Having been involved peripherally in some of this kind of research in the past, I can appreciate all the work that is involved.

Initially, in the laboratory, chemists and biochemists spend their working days trying to come up with the chemical formula for a drug that will stop the bacteria, parasite or virus from reproducing.

On other occasions, they may have studied the invader so well that they can replicate it, so that the manufactured replica is missing one vital component that will render it harmless once injected into the animal or the human, but will still cause the recipient to make antibodies against it.

This is what happens with “modified” live vaccines.

These will give a massive response in a matter of days. In most cases, these live vaccines require only one shot to be effective.

With some of these, the response lasts three months, whereas with others it may well last a full year. That has a lot to do with the fluid that makes up the vaccine.

With the inactivated vaccine, the invader is cultured and killed in the laboratory, so that it will not cause disease once it is used, and then it is processed into the eventual vaccine with the help of a number of carrying agents that will help it travel to its intended point, and survive long enough in the body to generate a good response, etc.

In general, these inactivated vaccines require two shots three to four weeks apart to give a satisfactory response. Thereafter, a yearly booster shot is needed to keep the animal or human protected.

Once the lab has come up with the product, then the fun starts, in the trial stage.

Very strict rules apply when running a trial.

Licences have to be obtained from regulatory bodies, and secrecy has to be of the utmost.

The people on the ground who administer the trial vaccine do not know what is in the bottle. Is this group getting the placebo (basically, water) or are they getting the real thing?

Various combinations may be used. Different personnel take the blood samples and monitor the general health of the trialists, before the head scientist running the trial eventually gets all the information together, and can decide the good and the bad.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic in Fermoy.