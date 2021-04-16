New incentive to fence off more than minimum area to help water quality

For many years, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have been criticised for their rigid eligibility regulations relating to the Basic Payment Schemes (BPS).

The requirement for land to be in “good agricultural and environmental condition” has often required that marginal land has needed to be reclaimed, and/or drained, to maintain it as being eligible for payment, despite the detrimental effect this might have on the water quality or biodiversity.

Last year, DAFM took a step in a very positive direction, allowing actions that would benefit water quality to be eligible for BPS when located within a Priority Area for Action (there are 189 of these PAA river catchments nationwide in the River Basin Management Plan for Ireland).

This year, this allowance has been extended to all areas across the country, making the protection of water quality a more affordable and more attractive option for farmers aiming to take this very positive environmental step on their farm!

What is a water quality feature?

DAFM have not provided a definition of what specifically would qualify as a water quality feature, however they advise that if you wish to claim an area this year under this new regulation, you should contact an ASSAP (Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme) advisor for assistance.

Each co-op has a dedicated ASSAP adviser, and Teagasc also have dedicated ASSAP advisors across the country.

A water quality feature may include, but is not limited to: buffer strips along the banks of water bodies (both planted or unplanted); ponds or large sediment traps into which farm drains are made to flow; planted willow stands (or other water-tolerant species) being used to filter run-off for clean yards or roadways and rewetted peat plots.

To be eligible for BPS entitlements in 2021, the area in question must have been claimed under the 2008 Single Payment Scheme and must have been eligible for payment in 2008 (see the BPS terms and conditions available online, for further details).

The area must be mapped separately in this year’s BPS application, and it must be identified as “an ASSAP water quality feature”.

Include a note in the ‘info’ box, when mapping.

Enter “ASSAP water quality feature” when asked to describe “reason for requesting change to MEA” in the main application areas table.

(Note: all farmers with a stocking rate above 170kg of N/ha are required to fence off all watercourses defined as a blue line on OSI 6in maps 1.5m out from the top of the bank this year, if not already fenced off).

While the watercourse itself is not eligible for payment under the BPS, the 1.5m fenced off area is already included in payments, and does not need to be mapped out in your BPS application.

Case study

Michael McGrath and his son Sean farm under the shadow of the Galtee Mountains, near Ballylanders, Co Limerick, milking around 110 cows.

In 2009, Michael planted over 200 ash trees along the banks of the river that flows through his farm (the Aherlow River, currently at “good” water quality status).

While in many areas, this resulted in a narrow buffer, this planting also included some wider area.

Michael estimates that approximately an acre of land was planted in total.

The trees were not planted as part of any environmental or forestry scheme, so this area did not qualify for extra payment and, in fact, at the time, the tree planting made the land ineligible for BPS payment. Michael estimated that he has lost 0.4 of an entitlement per year since planting this area.

This year, this area can now be mapped, marked as an ASSAP water quality feature, and it will be eligible for payment under the Basic Payment Scheme.

Michael says: “This will definitely help farmers to make the decision to plant buffers along rivers.”

Benefits for the river

This kind of planting of a river buffer is very beneficial for water quality, as it acts positively in a number of ways:

n It can greatly reduce losses from surface run-off, physically slowing the flow.

n The growing vegetation can help to take up nutrients flowing through the topsoil and sub-soil, preventing it from reaching the water.

n The roots along the riverbank help to stabilise the bank and prevent erosion and sediment losses into the water.

n There are numerous benefits from a biodiversity aspect.

Summary

With increasing pressure on farmers to take steps to protect water, there is now an incentive to encourage the fencing off of more than the minimum area required, where it would be beneficial to water quality.

Whether you might wish to protect the environment, hope to prevent your land from being lost through erosion, or like Michael McGrath, aim to secure hurley production into the future for the sake of Limerick hurling, this new proactive measure taken by DAFM is welcome.

Ciara Donovan is Farm Sustainability Adviser, Supply Chain Division, Dairygold Co-Op