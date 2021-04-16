Some farms get triplets, I get freak of nature bulls...

A ewe in Co Galway had had 27 lambs in six years. My little cattle herd sets records for cryptorchidism.

The bullock with one ball has returned.

I kid you not.

On Friday last, I had invited the vet out here to put a bit of manners on my herdeen of bulls.

And by putting manners, I mean removing any notions they may have regarding breeding with cows and heifers, both on this farm and off.

Without wanting to be crude (for it’s not in my nature), what was needed was a strong man (namely myself) to hold the bulls’ tails, and a good vet to squeeze their balls until we heard a crunch.

Yerra, there’s no polite way to explain it to the 94% of the population not well versed in farming matters, but I’ll do my best.

Me and my vet worked up a sweat as we worked through the bunch.

We were about half way through the task when Eoin, my trusted vet, announced that we had a bull on our hands who had only one ball on offer.

“And where was the other ball, Eoin?” Well that, my friend, was the million dollar question.

If truth be told, neither of us was quite sure.

In any event, it wasn’t where it should be, so could not be dealt with in any meaningful manner.

The ball was missing in action.

Anyhow, Eoin, being a regular reader of my column said “Here you go again, Denny.”

And how right he was.

A number of weeks ago, I put pen to paper on the famous bull with the one ball who had featured in my reports over the years.

A rogue with a roving eye, he had kept my readers enthralled for years, as I detailed his adventures, both on and off this farm.

As famous as Tiger Roll for clearing ditches, and as randy as a mountain goat when it came to my neighbours cattle, he had kept me on my toes, and my readers riveted.

If I ever produce another book (it’s 12 years since Milk Fever hit the shelves), I will dedicate it to him, for the torment he put me through.

But then, as with every story in life, there came a happy ending, with me writing only three short weeks ago that I had offloaded the brute to a one legged ex-army British beef farmer.

A new home had been found for the bull in faraway Lancashire, and there was none more pleased than myself.

“Good riddance to the bull with the one ball,” said I. Or so I thought.

However, with Eoin’s announcement on Friday, I realise I’m right back where I started.

I now have a bullock with a bit of lead in his pencil, and God help us all, living on a farm where escape is always on the horizon.