Pandemic has little effect on farm income and over 70% want online marts to continue

Over 70% of farmers surveyed for the IFAC Irish Farm Report want online buying and selling in the marts to continue post-pandemic.

With 1,700 farmers participating in the survey, it has revealed the true impact of Covid-19 on the farming community, ranging from the accelerated adoption of technology to rising social isolation and loss of community engagement.

Seven out of eight (86%) farmers surveyed say broadband is now essential, and 52% use herd and breeding software on their farms.

Three in four say they will take the Covid-19 vaccine, with 19% unsure and 6% not planning to take a vaccine.

Burnout rather than Covid may be a risk for almost a third (31%) of farmers, who said they didn’t take a holiday for at least a week in the last three years.

Three in four say Covid-19 has negatively impacted their social life, two out of five (42%) say they don’t know who to call for support, if needed.

The survey also highlights opportunities for farmers.

However, for the third year in a row, the results indicate that farmers of all ages are continuing to put off succession planning.

Additionally, three out of five (58%) don’t complete any budgets or cash flows.

Of those who employ non-family farm labour, only 21% have written contracts of employment in place, and only 17% have an employee handbook.

Less than a quarter (24%) know how much they need to have in their pension to provide a €200 per week income from the age of 65.

“Like many industries, the farming community have had to adjust to the challenges and changes, and our annual Farm Report shows just how Irish farmers have been affected,” said John Donoghue, chief executive, Ifac.

“The adoption of technology has accelerated, and is now playing an increasingly important role in farm management.”

He advised: “The big opportunity for Irish farmers to enhance their profitability and secure their futures is planning.”

Less than a quarter of the farmers surveyed said the pandemic has negatively impacted their farm income.

Some have even been able to successfully diversify their revenue streams during Covid-19.

But the findings also shine a light on the community disengagement and social isolation that many farmers are feeling.

“There is also evidence of positivity and resilience in Irish farming, with 81% of survey respondents saying they will still be farming in three years.”

The report reveals that three out of four dairy farmers have a positive outlook for their sector.

Only one out of four dairy farmers believe that their farm is not providing sufficient income to support their family.

In contrast, nine out of 10 beef farmers believe their farm isn’t providing sufficient income to support their family.

Only one farmer in five says Covid-19 has negatively impacted their farm income.

Just 5% feel that Brexit will have no impact on the farming sector.

The difficulties for young farmers in Ireland — and how they can be overcome — are explored in the Farm Report case study of Co Waterford dairy farmer Maighréad Barron.

Four years ago, Maighréad took out a 15-year lease on a dairy farm, and bought 89 cows from the previous owner.

From the beginning, she knew that to cover her costs and generate income, she would have to improve the quality of the herd, so she embarked on an extensive breeding programme aimed at getting into the top-rated 5% of herds for Economic Breeding Index.

Reseeding pastures was also a priority.

She successfully turned a profit in the first year, and continued working hard to maximise the full potential of her farm, reinvesting all available surplus cash in stock enhancement.

In 2020, and with her herd now numbering 91, she was producing an average of 466kg of milk solids and €650 profit per cow.

For 2021, her goal was to increase the herd to 100 and grow profit to €800 plus per cow.

However, the recent announcement that Glanbia is capping milk production in April, May and June will affect production and profitability on the farm.

Until this announcement, the Waterford farmer was confident that she was doing everything correctly — selecting the right stock, measuring grass, managing calving intervals, maximising milk production, actively budgeting, and monitoring finances, with a five-year-plan in place to take the business forward.

As her herd matures and her replacement rate stabilises, the target profit of €1,000 per cow looks achievable in the not too distant future, but the Glanbia announcement means that she will have to rethink her plan.

While she never intended to grow her herd beyond 110 cows, she now has to factor in the impact of peak milk caps, as her herd matures and output expands.

A further concern is that when she completes her first five years in business in January, 2022, Maighréad will no longer be considered a young farmer by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, even though she is only 28.

Already she is revisiting her five-year-plan, arranging talks with Glanbia, and exploring options to expand into a second unit via a partnership or share farming arrangement.