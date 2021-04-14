Move to reopen arbitration on Kerry’s ‘leading milk price’ commitment

Talks about a joint venture between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-Op are a distraction from Kerry Group failing to pay 2,700 suppliers the full milk price agreed in an arbitration process, says the dairy farmer who led the original arbitration proceedings against Kerry Group.

Now James Doyle has revealed he has decided to go back to arbitration, to finally conclude matters on behalf of the 2,700 Kerry milk suppliers that signed the original arbitration forms.

In September, 2019, Kerry milk suppliers welcomed the arbitrator’s finding that the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird) should be included in the associated milk price comparison and calculations attached to a Kerry Group commitment to pay “the leading milk price”.

But Doyle, a former chairman of Kerry Co-op, alleges that Kerry Group still owes 8c per litre to its milk suppliers for the years 2015 up to and including 2020.

This payment, which he maintains was agreed in the arbitration, equates to €40,000 owed to a Kerry milk supplier supplying 500,000 litres annually for these years, or €96m in total.

He is now availing of the arbitrator’s agreement that either side could return to arbitration, if both sides failed to reach an agreement on monies owed for milk supplies.

"My decision was not taken lightly, and was taken after considerable time was given to Kerry Group plc and Kerry Co-Op to finalise and pay out what is owed to us milk suppliers,” said Doyle.

He said many Kerry milk suppliers feel that a proposed joint venture and the milk price commitment are completely separate matters, and the milk price must be fully finalised and resolved before there are any discussions about a joint venture.

He said Kerry Group have tried and many feel have succeeded in distracting the board of Kerry Co-op with talks about joint ventures.

Kerry Group committed in 2011 to pay the leading milk price in Ireland, on a like-for-like basis, in response to demands from a small group of independent Kerry farmers.

But the gap between what Kerry Group and the four West Cork co-ops (which consistently pay the top price in Ireland) paid widened continuously to almost 2.5c per litre in 2018 and 2019.

“In 2019, a decision was made which meant an extra 1.4c for suppliers, but Kerry Group said that the price of milk was being subsidised by the West Cork co-ops, and we were not entitled to that,” said Mr Doyle.

“Now, I am trying to finish this case because the arbitrator said that if an agreement couldn’t be reached, to come back to arbitration, so that is what I am doing now.”