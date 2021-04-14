Tempting 77.5 acre residential farm for sale on Iveagh Peninsula

The holding is located between Cahersiveen and Waterville
The farm is divided by a public road into two parts – 14 acres containing a modern three-bedroom home and 63.5 acres on the opposite side of the road. File Picture.  

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 10:30
Conor Power

A 77.5-acre residential holding on the Iveagh Peninsula in Kerry holds strong appeal both to those seeking a substantial amount of agricultural land and for those looking to buy a home in one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland.

The property is new to the market with Waterville-based auctioneer Pauline Sugrue and is located in the townland of Gortatlee, just 2.5km from the village of Killeenleagh, 18km from Cahersiveen and approximately 15km from Waterville.

The land in this area is characterised by mixed quality with plenty of medium-level grazing land as well as poorer uplands and bog land. 

This holding is similarly mixed and is divided by the public road into two parts – 14 acres containing a modern three-bedroom home and 63.5 acres on the opposite side of the road.

“There’s the family home and the land,” says Pauline, “and the owners can sell it separately on one acre or they can sell the entire holding as a full package - if the interest is there, the house with 14 acres and the rest separately.”

An access roadway from the public road leads up through the 63.5-acre section of the property, which is stock proof and well fenced. 

There are three stone outbuildings and a crush while, farther in, there is a new open shed (built in 2020) of 47m2 and 7m high. 

There are also entitlements – details are available from the agents.

The house is an attractive single-storey three-bedroom home which is finished to a high standard. 

Features include solar panels, well-maintained gardens and tarmac entrance and yard.

The quoted price guide for the land is €185,000 (€2,400/acre) with the house on 0.6 acres quoted separately at €245,000.

Up to 850 cents/kg for spring lamb is this week’s new all-time record price

