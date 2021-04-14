Tempting 77.5 acre residential farm for sale on Iveagh Peninsula

A 77.5-acre residential holding on the Iveagh Peninsula in Kerry holds strong appeal both to those seeking a substantial amount of agricultural land and for those looking to buy a home in one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland.

The property is new to the market with Waterville-based auctioneer Pauline Sugrue and is located in the townland of Gortatlee, just 2.5km from the village of Killeenleagh, 18km from Cahersiveen and approximately 15km from Waterville.