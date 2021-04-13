Vets, farmers agree last-resort antibiotic will no longer be used in Irish agriculture

Collaboration and leadership by Veterinary Ireland and the IFA has been praised by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue after a statement of intent to cease the use of colistin in the animal health sector in Ireland.

The Minister said, “This voluntary agreement by stakeholders is testimony to the commitment of the agri-sector in addressing antimicrobial resistance, and I acknowledge the importance of colistin, in treating life-threatening bacterial infections that cause significant mortality and morbidity in human healthcare.”

The World Health Organisation has included colistin in a list of highest priority critically important antimicrobials.

The Minister said, “By veterinary practitioners and farmers working together to improve animal health and ceasing to use colistin, this proactive approach will protect the effectiveness of this antimicrobial of last resort in human health.”

Colistin is a last-resort antibiotic used to treat severe, multidrug-resistant infections, but colistin-resistant bacteria are nearly impossible to treat.

Bacteria resistant to it have spread across the globe.

They have been found in hospitals in over 30 countries, including 28 Chinese hospitals.

High rates of colistin-resistant bacteria have even been found in flies on Chinese poultry farms.

Minister McConalogue welcomed the colistin announcement by the Animal Health Implementation Committee (AHIC)

He said all stakeholders have an important role in addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“In order to successfully address AMR, the primary goal of the agri-food sector must be to continuously work on achieving and maintaining the highest possible standards in animal health and thus reducing antimicrobial usage.“

A European Centre for Disease Control/European Medicines Agency report estimated that, in 2007, drug-resistant bacteria were responsible for about 25,000 human deaths per annum in the EU, with associated healthcare costs and productivity losses of €1.5bn.

The European Commission is now working towards a list of antimicrobials to be reserved for the treatment of humans, which cannot be used in the treatment of animals. It has opened a consultation on criteria to establish a list.