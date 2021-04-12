Paid Parent’s Leave is now more flexible and it is extended to five weeks

Since April 1, new fathers and mothers working in agriculture in Ireland are entitled to take five weeks of Parent’s Leave after their child is born or adopted, instead of the two weeks that were previously available.

They can take the five weeks of leave at any time in the first two years after the birth or adoption of their child, instead of in the one-year period that was provided for in the Parent’s Leave and Benefit Act 2019.

The additional leave is only available to parents whose child was born on or after November 1, 2019.

Both self-employed farmers and farmers who are employees qualify, as long as they have sufficient PRSI contributions.

Obviously, it is not always easy if you are self-employed to take leave, but the payment will ease the burden and make it easier to take time off to spend with your child, if you can arrange appropriate cover.

We all know that self-employment doesn’t always stop because you have a baby, and a certain level of work is still required by a self-employed person in order to keep the business operating.

Parent’s Leave is a statutory entitlement for parents and is different to parental, maternity or paternity leave.

Maternity Leave is available for 26 paid weeks and up to 16 additional unpaid weeks around the birth of a child, while Paternity Leave is also available on the birth of a child, for two paid weeks.

Parental Leave is an unpaid period of 26 weeks that parents and guardians of children under the age of 12 can avail of.

The Cabinet has approved provisions to amend the Adoptive Leave Act 1995 alongside the extension of the Parent’s Leave, thus allowing male same-sex couples who adopt to avail of the leave.

Parent’s Benefit, which is paid by the Department of Social Protection is currently €245 a week for five weeks. It can be taken either together or as separate weeks.

The increase takes effect from April 2021 and will apply retrospectively, giving parents who have already taken two weeks’ parent’s leave an extra three weeks in 2021.

The government is introducing this as an attempt to motivate cultural change.

However, the uptake of it has been much less that they would have intended.

Many fathers have been very slow to take the 26 weeks parental leave opportunity. Take-up among fathers for parental leave in Ireland has been put as low as 10-20%. This is partly due to cultural norms and perceptions about traditional gender roles, but also because the parental leave payment falls significantly short of a person’s average salary. In contrast, Luxembourg provides 100% of average earnings. In Ireland, some employers offer generous top-ups.

New Zealand’s parliament recently passed legislation giving mothers and their partners the right to paid leave following a miscarriage or stillbirth, becoming only the second country in the world to do so.

The bereavement allowance gives employees three days’ leave when a pregnancy ends with a stillbirth, without having to tap into sick leave.

The leave provisions apply to mothers, their partners, as well as parents planning to have a child through adoption or surrogacy.

A miscarriage is defined as a pregnancy loss earlier than 20 weeks of gestation.

Pregnancy loss after that point is called a stillbirth.

About 10-20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. About 1 in 100 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later is affected by stillbirth.

There are calls for Ireland to put similar provisions in place.