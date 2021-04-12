It’s not true that brown eggs are better for you

Why climate activists may prefer white eggs
It’s not true that brown eggs are better for you

An “eggspert” says white eggs may be slightly more climate-friendly.

Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 12:14
Stephen Cadogan

The only difference between brown eggs and white eggs is that a white egg may be slightly more climate-friendly, says senior poultry researcher Ingrid de Jong of Wageningen University & Research.

“It is a well-known food myth that brown eggs are healthier than white eggs,” says the “eggspert” at Wageningen, which has been ranked No 1 in the world five years running for agriculture and forestry training, in the QS World University Rankings.

“A white egg is not healthier or unhealthier than a brown egg. They are exactly the same inside”.

So where does this myth come from?

“Free-range eggs used to be brown, so people associate that with a healthier egg. Nowadays, free-range eggs can also be white, so that association no longer holds true either,” says De Jong.

Yet there is a difference between the eggs, says the researcher. “Roughly, you can say that brown chickens lay brown eggs, and white chickens lay white eggs. White chickens are slightly smaller than brown chickens, and therefore need less feed to produce an egg.

“Less feed, and therefore less manure, means that a white egg is slightly more climate-friendly.

“And with 30,000 hens in one barn, that adds up quickly.”

More in this section

Co Cork will get €4,118,289 share of the €65 million in LEADER aid for 2021 and 2022 Co Cork will get €4,118,289 share of the €65 million in LEADER aid for 2021 and 2022
Cork reaping rewards of Glanbia’s global performance despite Covid-19 challenges Cork reaping rewards of Glanbia’s global performance despite Covid-19 challenges
Macra na Feirme elects its 38th President Macra na Feirme elects its 38th President
The Index of Wheat on The Screen.

Forward selling opportunity to lock into high grain prices

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices