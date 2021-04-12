It’s not true that brown eggs are better for you

The only difference between brown eggs and white eggs is that a white egg may be slightly more climate-friendly, says senior poultry researcher Ingrid de Jong of Wageningen University & Research.
“It is a well-known food myth that brown eggs are healthier than white eggs,” says the “eggspert” at Wageningen, which has been ranked No 1 in the world five years running for agriculture and forestry training, in the QS World University Rankings.
“A white egg is not healthier or unhealthier than a brown egg. They are exactly the same inside”.
So where does this myth come from?
“Free-range eggs used to be brown, so people associate that with a healthier egg. Nowadays, free-range eggs can also be white, so that association no longer holds true either,” says De Jong.
Yet there is a difference between the eggs, says the researcher. “Roughly, you can say that brown chickens lay brown eggs, and white chickens lay white eggs. White chickens are slightly smaller than brown chickens, and therefore need less feed to produce an egg.
“Less feed, and therefore less manure, means that a white egg is slightly more climate-friendly.
“And with 30,000 hens in one barn, that adds up quickly.”