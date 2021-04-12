It’s not true that brown eggs are better for you

The only difference between brown eggs and white eggs is that a white egg may be slightly more climate-friendly, says senior poultry researcher Ingrid de Jong of Wageningen University & Research.

“It is a well-known food myth that brown eggs are healthier than white eggs,” says the “eggspert” at Wageningen, which has been ranked No 1 in the world five years running for agriculture and forestry training, in the QS World University Rankings.