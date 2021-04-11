Feed at pasture and methane webinars

On Wednesday, April 14, from 9.30 to 10.30 am, the webinar examining new insights into feeding dairy cows at pasture will include results from a joint research programme between Teagasc Moorepark and the Department of Animal Science, Cornell University.
It will be presented by Teagasc Head of Research Michael O’Donovan and research officer Michael Dineen.
On Friday, April 16, at 9.30 am, the webinar examining the context, measurement and mitigation of methane emissions in Irish dairy systems will be presented.
The webinar will be moderated by Mark Gibson, Teagasc ConnectEd, and will feature Teagasc guest speakers Laurence Shalloo, Ben Lahart and Katie Starsmore.
The presentation will be followed by an interactive questions and answers session.
Go to the events section of the www.teagasc.ie website to register online for these and other webinars.