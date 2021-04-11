More than a peppermint needed to remedy stomach gas problems...

Finn was a rather large dog, but then again, all wolfhounds are.

He was a lovable, friendly, sort of fellow, but tonight he was in a bad way.

His owner, Calista, had been watching him all evening, convinced that he was out of sorts.

There was no problem with his appetite, however, as he had licked the bowl clean around tea time, and gone for a frolic with his younger sister Neasa, bounding around the large garden that they called home.

Since Calista had a bit of a history of this sort of thing, she was used to measuring the girth of her dogs, and her suspicions were confirmed, as Finn’s girth size began to increase as the evening wore on.

Duntahane Veterinary Clinic.

Having examined Finn in the surgery, I too came to the conclusion that Finn was suffering from a gastric torsion.

This kind of thing happens more so in the larger breed of dog.

Their stomach is stretched like a hammock between two points, and when the dog wolfs down its food, or fills itself with water, the stomach is weighed down, and it is much easier for it to flip over on itself, when the dog goes running and jumping around the place.

Once it has turned like that, the two ends are closed off, and as the digestion takes place, and gas is produced, there is nowhere for it to go, so the stomach expands and expands.

There is only one solution to this problem, and that is immediate surgery.

Shock can be a major problem in these cases.

A similar situation can be found in the cow, when we arrive at the condition of an RDA.

The abomasum, which is the bovine equivalent of the dog’s stomach, finds itself flipped over, with both ends twisted and effectively closed off.

The cause in this situation is usually dietary, and not due to the cow jumping and cavorting around the place.

Like the left sided displacement, the dilation of the abomasum on the right comes in the period after calving, when the diet is changed from the dry cow diet to the milking diet, sometimes with too much of an increase in the concentrate element too quickly.

Because the abomasum is being over-filled without being given a chance to adjust, it may lose its tone, and the cow ends up with bag of gas that rises up the right hand side.

Having lost its tone, it then becomes very easy for the abomasum to twist and close off the outlet at both ends.

This then becomes very serious very quickly.

Severe pain, dehydration, and a rapid heart rate are some of the signs that develop in a short space of time.

On examination with the stethoscope, we can appreciate the taut drum like sounds, when we tap the right hand side and also detect how swollen the stomach has become.

On rectal examination, we may feel the bubble that is the distended abomasum, or maybe we can feel that it is indeed some other part of the digestive tract that is full of gas, like the caecum perhaps, and not the abomasum.

Having differentiated the problem to be a torsion of the abomasum on the right hand side, there is only one alternative, and like Finn’s case, that again is surgery.

Success in this type of surgery is not always guaranteed, and depends on things like the length of time the abomasum has been under pressure, how much tone is left in the wall of the abomasum, the level of dehydration, and how the cow handles the shock of its fluid levels being returned to normal.

The earlier the cow is spotted and seen by a vet, the greater the chance of recovery.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.