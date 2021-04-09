Grass growth expected to fall into the 20s this week...

Grass dry matter was 20% (1,300 Kg DM/Ha) at Moorepark in Cork 
Teagasc says while grass growth rates reached the high 30s last week, the expepctation is they will fall into the 20s this week. File Picture.

Grass growth rates reached the high 30s last week, but are expected to fall into the 20s this week, according to Tuesday’s Grass10 Weekly Update from Teagasc.

The grass dry matter was 20% (1,300 Kg DM/Ha) at Moorepark, Co Cork.

Farmers were advised to review their grazing plan for the week, with colder weather forecast and grass growth models predicting much lower growth rates and soil temperatures (5.2-6.3°C in Munster) for this week.

Many farmers around the country are coming to the end of the first rotation and starting the second rotation.

It is important to keep the farm cover above 550 Kg/DM/ ha, so that the farm is in the best possible position to grow grass in mid-April.

Plan a 24-day rotation if you have started the second ro- tation. If the first four covers are less than 1200 Kg DM/ Ha, slow down the rotation until they reach sufficient covers.

Farmers with average farm cover under 650 Kg DM/Ha must match growth to demand this week. 

Farmers with 750 Kg DM/ Ha AFC can afford to drop AFC over seven days to the tune of 15 kg DM/Ha per day.

Farmers new to grass measuring in 2021, lacking confidence in estimating different covers of grass in a paddock, are advised to try the band method for grass measurement. 

Go to bit.ly/BandMethod for a demonstration video by Grass10 advisor John Douglas of the band method for grass measurement.

As with all new skills, grass measurement takes time, and repeated grass walks, to build confidence.

The Covid pandemic has brought challenges for individuals new to grass measuring, as they cannot join discussion groups to learn skills off fellow farmers/advisors.

