Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle gets set to retire

The Teagasc Authority announced yesterday that Teagasc Director Professor Gerry Boyle will retire in September.

Boyle has led the organisation since 2007, with his initial seven-year contract extended twice. Teagasc Authority Chairman Liam Herlihy thanked Professor Boyle for excellent leadership in Teagasc and in the wider agri-food sector, and confirmed that the process to appoint a new Director will start shortly.

During Professor Boyle’s term, Teagasc has experienced many profound changes, from wage cuts and the moratorium on recruitment in the wake of the 2009 recession, to the current pandemic.

Teagasc has navigated a difficult path between articulating the scientific interests of Ireland’s agri-food sector, while maintaining scientific independence, with Professor Boyle focusing on improving scientific excellence, and responsiveness to the needs of farmers and food companies.

As Director, Professor Boyle has received many personal accolades, most notably bestowal of the Academic Palm by the Government of France in 2017, and the conferring of an Honorary Degree in Science by UCC in 2019. He was elected President in 2018 of Euragri, the EU network for public agri-food research and innovation organisations. For the last five years, he has served as an ex officio member of the Climate Change Advisory Council.

Teagasc has led in areas such as the scientific way forward in the sustainability agenda, and forged joint initiatives with Ireland’s leading dairy and meat companies, most notably in the BETTER Beef Programme, the BETTER Sheep programme, and the Grass10 Programme.

Initiatives in Boyle’s term include the Education Vision strategy and Teagasc ConnectEd, and food research expansion at the National Food Innovation Hub, the MTL pilot plant at Moorepark, the National Prepared Consumer Foods Centre at Ashtown, and the Bia Innovator at Athenry.