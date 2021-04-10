'Value for money' as 47.5 acre East Cork farm comes to market 

Located in East Cork close to the historical seaside town of Youghal, a 47.5-acre non-residential holding offers the opportunity to purchase a substantial piece of farmland in this fertile corner of Ireland.

The landscape here is characterized by deep soil pastures on gently rolling landscapes that are well drained by the River Blackwater and its tributaries.

This farm is a good example of the local agricultural land market, with most of the property in good order with the potential for it to be improved by the next owner:

“There are a few acres of the land that would need to be drained,” says selling agent Noel Mackey of Youghal-based auctioneers Noel Mackey & Sons, “but it wouldn’t be difficult to do that as there’s a natural water course running down through it.

“It would probably be most suited for pasture but there’s a good depth of soil there so it could be put to any use.”

Access to the farm in the townland of Ballydaniel is via a minor public road off the main Youghal-Tallow road (R634).

The route straddles the border between the counties of Cork and Waterford.

Youghal is 8km to the south while Tallow is 11km to the north.

While there isn’t any house going with the farm, there are the bare remains of a former dwelling from a couple of centuries ago – something that might assist any future owner who would be interest in building a home on the property.

“With the access to the property up a cul-de-sac owned by the Council, it’s unlikely that there’d be any problem getting planning permission to build a house or agricultural buildings if one wanted to do so,” says Noel.

The price guide of €350,000 (€7,500/acre) offers an opportunity to acquire a good number of decent-quality acres in a location that’s quite accessible (via the N25) to Cork City as well as to Dungarvan.

“There’s a good bit of interest in it,” says Noel, “both from local sources and from a little farther afield as well.”