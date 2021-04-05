Co-ops expect Ag Climatise roadmap at least is way forward

The co-operative movement predicts that the minimum contribution by the agricultural sector to the ambitious 51% reduction in emissions by 2030 will be the full implementation of the Ag Climatise Roadmap, which sets out a 10-15% reduction in emissions for the sector.

The Ag Climatise roadmap envisages 350,000 hectares of organic farming by 2030 (compared to 74,000 hectares now); an effective cap on livestock numbers; and a one-fifth cut in nitrogen fertilisation. That's the minimum requirement, now that the Climate Bill has been published, according to ICOS, which represents commercial co-operative businesses and enterprises, across multiple sections of the Irish economy, including agriculture.

The new Climate Bill is a landmark piece of legislation that will have a profound impact on Irish agriculture, given that the sector contributes up to one third of Ireland’s national greenhouse gas emissions, said Eamonn Farrell, Agri Food Policy Executive at ICOS.

The Bill is the final text of legislation to set Ireland on the path to “Net Zero” emissions no later than 2050, and to a 51% reduction in emissions by the end of this decade.

The Bill will now progress through the Houses of the Oireachtas as priority legislation.

Mr Farrell said all forms of greenhouse gas emissions will be included in the five-year carbon budgets for which the Bill provides.

“It is up to Government to decide on the trajectories for different sectors, including agriculture.”

The Bill requires the Government to have regard for “the special economic and social role of agriculture, including with regard to the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane”.

The Government will determine, following consultation with each Government Department, how to apply the carbon budget across the relevant sectors, and what each sector will contribute in a given five-year period.

Actions for each sector will be detailed in the Climate Action Plan which must be updated annually. Public consultations have been launched with respect to the 2021 Climate Action Plan.

Government ministers will be responsible for achieving the legally-binding targets for their sectoral areas, with each minister accounting for their performance towards sectoral targets and actions before an Oireachtas Committee each year.