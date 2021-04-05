Prepare now if you want to sell land after the lockdown

The price of farmland rose by 15% in 2020 after a sharp drop in supply caused by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The number of farms put up for sale decreased in 2020, mainly because landowners were concerned they would not fetch the best price because of the pandemic. Once the pandemic eases, and the situation improves, it is expected that more farmland will be advertised for sale.

If you are thinking of selling land in the near future, it is a good time to get organised. You should ensure that any unregistered rights of way that benefit your land are in fact registered.

It is a good time to get this sorted.

There are three ways this can be done before December 2021 — by consent, by Land Registry application, or by court order if the matter is contentious.

It is best to get specific legal advice as to your title and particular circumstances. I would advise all landowners with unregistered rights of way to start the process now, as these matters can take time.

Check where your title deeds are located in advance of securing a purchaser to avoid delays. They may be with your solicitor or, if your property is mortgaged, they are usually retained by your financial institution.

If you are in negative equity, you will need written consent from your bank for the sale. This usually takes months, so it is prudent to apply for this immediately.

Often, there can be burdens on lands that are very old, for example, an old bank charge that was repaid many years ago, or a right of maintenance in favour of a family member who is now deceased, and these will need to be removed by way of Land Registry applications.

Ensure that your planning documentation for all buildings passing with the land is in order. If you do not have copies, you can obtain same from your Local Authority.

If the buildings were constructed prior to 1964, it is not necessary to furnish planning documentation.

If the buildings were constructed after 1964, then it will be necessary to furnish the purchaser with Certificates of Compliance and Planning Permission and Building Regulations, if applicable, as evidence that the buildings are in compliance with same. If buildings are exempt from planning and building regulations, a competent engineer will need to certify same.

If there is a building constructed on your property that does not have the benefit of planning permission or is not exempt, then it will be necessary to instruct your engineer to lodge an application for retention planning permission. An application for retention planning permission can take at least three months to finalise from the date it is lodged.

Furnish all planning permission documentation in your possession to your solicitor, and he or she will review the paperwork and advise you accordingly.

If you have a tenant on your property, ensure that you serve them with a valid notice of termination of tenancy and afford them sufficient time, as per their legal entitlements, to vacate the property.

Ensure that the map is correct and accurately reflects the property being sold.

If you are selling part of your farm, or a dwelling house needs to be excluded, then you will need an engineer to mark a Land Registry compliant map, or maps.

Consult with your accountant or tax consultant in advance of selling, to ensure that you are aware of any potential capital gains tax liability.

It is a good way to avoid a last-minute surprise.

Being organised makes the process less stressful and more streamlined.