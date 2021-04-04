New five-year roadmap to focus on survival of bees in nature

Ireland was one of the first countries in Europe to address pollinator decline
New five-year roadmap to focus on survival of bees in nature

New pollinator plan includes focus on saving great yellow bumblebee, pictured, and other most endangered species. File Picture.  

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 12:00
Stephen Cadogan

A landscape where bees and other insects survive and provide us with vital ecosystem services is the aim of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Ireland was one of the first countries in Europe to address pollinator decline, by launching the Plan in 2015. Now, the second Pollinator Plan provides a five-year roadmap.

The Department of Agriculture is funding a full-time project officer to support farmland pollinator actions, and minister of state at the Department Pippa Hackett said: “Farmers and farmland do a vital job in managing land for our wild pollinators. Their role needs to be both recognised and celebrated, and I believe this new All-Ireland Pollinator Plan will work to do that, by encouraging farmer engagement, and improving awareness and uptake of pollinator actions. 

"This will bring about landscape level change for wild pollinators and for wider biodiversity.”

A biodiversity measure from the pollinator plan must be undertaken by all nitrate derogation farmers.

One-third of Ireland’s 98 wild bee species are threatened with extinction due to reduction of areas where they can nest and the amount of food our landscape provides for them.

The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan is a voluntary effort funded by 64 partner organisations, including Bord Bia support for food businesses.

The 186 pollinator plan actions include encouraging restoration of land for pollinators and other biodiversity, and improving awareness of how farmers can help. The new Plan includes a focus on species at most risk of disappearing, like the great yellow bumblebee.

“Whether by planting native trees, providing nesting habitat, letting the grass grow, or reducing pesticide use, the Plan makes it easy for everyone,” said minister of state for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan.

For more information, see www.pollinators.ie

Read More

Extra LEADER funds to finance the local projects of inspired rural communities

More in this section

Tipperary poultry farmer emerges victorious in prestigious competition Tipperary poultry farmer emerges victorious in prestigious competition
Mixed reaction from farmer organisations to 'Our Rural Future' Mixed reaction from farmer organisations to 'Our Rural Future'
Multi-ethnic group of colleagues wearing face masks and working after Coronavirus pandemic ‘Our Rural Future’ includes firm commitments on remote work which could transform countryside
Edwin Poots cancer diagnosis

DUP minister briefs US administration representative on NI Protocol ‘challenges’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices