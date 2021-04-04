New five-year roadmap to focus on survival of bees in nature

A landscape where bees and other insects survive and provide us with vital ecosystem services is the aim of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Ireland was one of the first countries in Europe to address pollinator decline, by launching the Plan in 2015. Now, the second Pollinator Plan provides a five-year roadmap.

The Department of Agriculture is funding a full-time project officer to support farmland pollinator actions, and minister of state at the Department Pippa Hackett said: “Farmers and farmland do a vital job in managing land for our wild pollinators. Their role needs to be both recognised and celebrated, and I believe this new All-Ireland Pollinator Plan will work to do that, by encouraging farmer engagement, and improving awareness and uptake of pollinator actions.

"This will bring about landscape level change for wild pollinators and for wider biodiversity.”

A biodiversity measure from the pollinator plan must be undertaken by all nitrate derogation farmers.

One-third of Ireland’s 98 wild bee species are threatened with extinction due to reduction of areas where they can nest and the amount of food our landscape provides for them.

The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan is a voluntary effort funded by 64 partner organisations, including Bord Bia support for food businesses.

The 186 pollinator plan actions include encouraging restoration of land for pollinators and other biodiversity, and improving awareness of how farmers can help. The new Plan includes a focus on species at most risk of disappearing, like the great yellow bumblebee.

“Whether by planting native trees, providing nesting habitat, letting the grass grow, or reducing pesticide use, the Plan makes it easy for everyone,” said minister of state for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan.

For more information, see www.pollinators.ie