15km radius for 'forestry project assessments' explained by Minister 

The 2019 decision to increase the likely zone of impact of a forestry project from 3km to 15km had its origins in guidance provided by the National Parks & Wildlife Service, according to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.
He said ecology consultants MKO were engaged by his department to carry out appropriate assessment training.
They also deemed, he added, that the DAFM’s appropriate assessment screening would be vulnerable to challenge, if considering only Special Areas of Conservation, Special Protection Areas, and Natural Heritage Areas within 3km.
Responding in the Dáil to a question from Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe, the minister said results of cases heard by the Forestry Appeals Committee also indicated the 3km radius was not appropriate.
The minister noted that the Habitats Directive requires, inter alia, appropriate assessment whenever screening identifies a likelihood of a project having a significant effect on a site, regardless of the separation distance.
Hydrologically-connected sites should also be considered.
“For example, in relation to a Special Protection Area, it is important to consider whether the project area lies within the foraging distance of bird species for which that SPA was designated, and many of these foraging distances exceed 3km,” said the minister.
This was one of the reasons why 3km was not deemed appropriate.