57 acre West Cork Farm 'in pleasant rural location' up for grabs 

Located near the village of Ballyvourney in West Cork, a 57-acre residential farm for sale with Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch is proving once again that the lure of the land is strong in 2021 for all kinds of holdings and for all areas.

The Gaeltacht area of West Cork certainly seems to be currently in demand as the same selling agent found with another property on his books that featured on these pages two weeks ago.

That 28-acre property on the outskirts of Ballymakeera village has already exceeded its asking price of €480,000 by between 10% and 15% at the time of writing and still accepting bids.

This particular farm is a different prospect.

It’s in a pleasant rural location approximately 7km from Ballyvourney (the adjacent ‘Siamese Twin’ village to Ballymakeera) and just a 15-minute drive from the busy market town of Macroom.

Killarney is 25 minutes away while Cork City is a 40-minute drive.

The lands have extensive public road frontage and are all in one block.

According to the selling agent, the quality of the lands is mixed and they are in a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

“There’s a certain amount of it which would be hilly in nature,” says Killian, “but the remainder consists of good quality grazing.”

There is also the dwelling house and outbuildings.

The home is a traditional two-storey farmhouse in need of complete renovation while the outbuildings include a hay barn and a collection of stone buildings which are also suitable for renovation.

Accommodation in the house includes 600ft2 with a kitchen, living room and two bedrooms.

“The cottage is stone built and there is water and electricity there,” says Killian.

“It makes for an attractive home with some work, particularly considering the shortage of homes on the market.”

The property is for sale in one lot but the owners are open to suggestions in terms of splitting the farm into various lots, depending on how interest evolves in the farm.

“We’re open to different proposals,” says Killian, who notes that the public road makes natural divisions of about four land parcels.

The farm is only on the market for just over a week but already there is a good level of interest, according to the agents.

They’re quoting a guide price of €250,000.

At €4,400 per acre, it makes for an attractive option for someone looking for a modest-sized residential holding in this attractive part of West Cork.

“For this level, you’ll have the kind of client who might buy it with a view to renovating or even building a new house on site,” says Killian.

The farm also comes with an annual income for its SAC status; details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.