Tipperary poultry farmer emerges victorious in prestigious competition

Newbie New Entrant competition winner is Kylie Magner
Tipperary poultry farmer emerges victorious in prestigious competition

Kylie Magner on the family farm in Moyglass, Co Tipperary. File Picture.  

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 12:20
Aisling Kiernan

Kylie Magner from Magners Farm in Moyglass, Co Tipperary has won the second Newbie project new entrant competition.

The Newbie Network is an EU Horizon 2020 funded project with 10 European partners and offers a unique platform by bringing together new entrants, successors, advisors, researchers, important regional and national actors and relevant stakeholders in national networks.

The aim is to enable new entrants to successfully establish a sustainable farm business in Europe.

Meanwhile, Kylie and her husband Billy purchased their 20-acre farm in Moyglass around 2004.

She developed a free range poultry enterprise on the farm selling eggs at local markets initially but during Covid-19 restrictions last April, farm gate collection and online sales ensured a market for the eggs produced on the farm.

As a licenced egg packer Kylie can sell her eggs direct to consumers as well as packing eggs for other farmers - a potential revenue stream that can be utilised in the future.

She has also developed a portable hen coup called the ‘Mobile Hen’ that facilitates rotational grazing of the free range hens around the farm.

This is being developed as another element of the business.

"I’m absolutely delighted to accept the award from Newbie and Teagasc,” she added.

“The past few years have been busy setting up our pasture range egg business and we are really looking forward to developing further income streams on our farm with Mobile Hen.

“It’s great to be involved in farming at the moment, there are some really positive initiatives around regenerative agriculture which we’re very proud to be associated with.” 

Cattle and sheep have been added to the farm to graze ahead of the hens and add new products to the farms offering of produce.

Kylie has also added a chicken broth product that is produced from spent hens eliminating waste from the system.

Read More

Glanbia amends peak milk supply schemes

More in this section

Veterinarian with syringe on farm Fears over economic impact as vets back new animal medicine rules
Spring lambs at 770c/kg and €211 in marts as record-breaking market conditions continue Spring lambs at 770c/kg and €211 in marts as record-breaking market conditions continue
Biggest gains in cow prices as approach of Easter adds to beef market pressures Biggest gains in cow prices as approach of Easter adds to beef market pressures
Holstein cow with tongue sticking out

Glanbia amends peak milk supply schemes

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices