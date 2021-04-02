The time is now to prioritise quality silage  

it was certainly a “March of many weathers”.

The last few weeks saw big variations in temperature, with plenty rain and some glorious sunshine. It looks like a colder spell over Easter and into next week will limit grass growth.

Silage season is just over a month away. Producing sufficient silage for next winter and aiming to make quality silage must be priorities over the coming weeks.

This message never changes, as good quality silage is cheaper to balance in the diet, and gives better animal performance.

Given the current price of concentrates, silage quality will be essential to achieve cost effective animal performance next winter.

Silage production costs

Grass silage is getting more and more expensive. Unfortunately, its quality can be variable, depending on weather, cutting date, and grassland management/ reseeding policy.

Too much poor or average silage in the pit may increase overall beef production cost.

Producing silage from rented/leased land has had a hugely detrimental effect on silage quality in Ireland recently.

This ground tends to have older swards, and unless in a long term lease, it is not being reseeded often enough, limed, or having P and K indices maintained sufficiently.

First cut grass silage will typically cost approximately €30-35 per tonne, or €300 per acre, when you include reseeding, liming, fertiliser, weed control and contractor charges.

Delaying the cutting date, while perhaps increasing volume, will result in poorer feed, and will increase the cost per unit of energy utilised by the cattle being fed.

Silage planning

You will reduce the tonnage of silage you produce if you cut earlier.

But better quality silage has higher energy and digestibility.

Your cutting date is obviously down to weather, ground conditions, stocking rate, contractor availability, units of nitrogen applied etc.

The amount of nitrogen is a major issue in Irish grass silage production.

Many overuse nitrogen, and this delays the cutting date and can prevent good preservation.

If you haven’t put out fertiliser for silage yet, you must make sure to apply it in accordance with your intended cutting date.

For those that have split nitrogen application, assess growth before applying the second split.

You may be better to put out less than you had intended, because recent growth rates did not use a lot of the first spread.

Use soil test results to determine if P and K are needed, to ensure efficient use of applied nitrogen.

Silage requirements

How much silage are you going to carry into next winter? What is the quality like? Is it in bales, or in a pit?

Recent years have taught us to produce more silage than our requirements. But don’t go overboard.

Build in a 20-25% safety valve to provide for a longer winter due to poor weather, poor growth etc.

We have had long winters and summer droughts forever, so you never know when you will need extra silage.

How much will each type of animal eat next winter (of 22-25% dry matter silage).

Dry suckler cows will typically consume 40-45 kg silage per day (depends on if you feed straw and/or concentrates).

Sucklers with calves will consume 50-55 kg of silage per day along with some concentrates to provide sufficient milk for their calf and help them to return to cycling.

Weanlings will eat about 2% of body weight in dry matter, of which silage will usually make up 80%.

For example, a 300kg weanling will eat 6kg of dry matter, and 75% of this is 20-22kg of fresh silage per day.

Stores will eat mostly silage during winter feeding, as 80-85% of their total feed intake.

For example, a 500kg store will eat 35-40kg of silage daily.

Finishers may not be so dependent on grass silage for winter feeding, as they may have access to alternative forages such as beet or maize.

On a finishing diet, depending on breed and sex, an animal will consume 2-2.5% of their body weight in dry matter. In this period, total intake may be split, 50% forage and 50% concentrate.

For example, a bullock of 600kg will eat 12-15kg of dry matter, equal to about 25-35kg of fresh silage daily.