My role in that Suez fiasco

Bound as I am to tell the truth, and poor as I am at holding a secret, today I must reveal all. Yes, the rumours are true.

I did have a part to play in the dreadful Suez Canal fiasco.

Thankfully, the ship is sailing once again, but questions may still be asked about how I was involved in getting it marooned in the first place.

Well, all I can say is that I’m sorry, and if you read on, you will see the facts laid bare.

I’m a farmer, as you probably know at this stage, and I go through a lot of clothes.

There isn’t a day goes by that I don’t soil myself in some fashion. You can’t run around after bulls and bullocks, or pike dung from stall to barrow, without tripping up and getting yourself grubby.

At the end of each day, I pile the dirty clothes high for my missus to wash.

And she delights in it, I’ve often heard her mutter “tis what I live for”.

Al was good in this house until one evening recently when she left out a roar before halting in her tracks (the washing machine I mean, not my missus).

Being a concerned individual and a bit of a mechanic to boot, I examined her from top to bottom, soon figuring out that her drum was kaput.

To cut a long story short, I ordered a new drum from this chap in North Korea or someplace (the world is very small now, thanks to computers).

He promised the new drum would arrive to my door within two days.

“All the way from North Korea to east Kilmichael?” I exclaimed, in disbelief. “Are you mad in the head?”

“Yerra no,” says he “tis no problem really with the Suez Canal. A cargo ship can make the journey to Europe in no time.”

“Very good so,” says I, and I left him get on with his work.

All was fine until the following night, when I took a second look at the old washing machine, and found out — to my delight — the problem was simply a loose connection.

The drum wasn’t the problem, after all. There was jubilation in the house. Not since the days of the moon landings was more joy expressed.

The washing machine was back in action, spinning like the devil and washing my dirty clothes with relish.

I now had to cancel the new drum, so I contacted my friend in the Far East, only to discover that my drum was already on the high seas destined for Europe.

Well, faster than you could say Captain Birdseye, I was on to the captain of the container ship, and I told him my washing machine was fine and no longer needed a new drum.

“But what am I to do now?” the irate Captain responded.

“Well,” says I, “I suppose turn around and take the drum back to Kathmandu or wherever you got it. There’s no longer a need for it in Ireland.”

“Ok so,” says the Captain, and with that I heard him cry, “Swing her around.”

But the next minute I heard someone else cry, “Land ahoy! Land ahoy!”

The rest, as they say, is history.

The ship made land faster than a scouring calf makes a mess, lodging itself for a week between the opposing banks of the Suez Canal, like a tired old man resting between the humps of a camel.

On a brighter note, at least the ship is now free, and here in this house, there is harmony and joy once again, with our washing machine humming happily as it washes our blues (and farmyard browns) away.