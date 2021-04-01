Glanbia amends peak milk supply schemes

Matters escalated due to factory investment plans being delayed by a judicial review
Glanbia amends peak milk supply schemes

Glanbia says that some suppliers are willing to scale back peak volume. File Picture. 

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 11:00
Stephen Cadogan

Glanbia Co-op will fund a €6.7m voluntary peak reduction to ease the impact of the recently announced peak supply policy of 30% price cuts for milk supplied in excess of allocated peak month volumes.

The temporary policy is due to factory investment plans being delayed by a judicial review of planning approval for the proposed Glanbia Belview factory. 

“Our existing facilities, and co-operation with other processors, can facilitate some milk volume growth at peak, but not at the level that matches our farmers’ production plans,” said Glanbia chairman John Murphy.

He also pointed to how some suppliers are willing to scale back peak volume.

If they cut peak supply by at least 10% for three years, the new €6.7m voluntary scheme will offer them 10c per litre for peak volume not supplied. 

Peak capacity will thus be freed up for other suppliers. 

Extra leeway is also being given to suppliers under 400,000 litres.

Read More

Fears over economic impact as vets back new animal medicine rules

More in this section

Spring lambs at 770c/kg and €211 in marts as record-breaking market conditions continue Spring lambs at 770c/kg and €211 in marts as record-breaking market conditions continue
Biggest gains in cow prices as approach of Easter adds to beef market pressures Biggest gains in cow prices as approach of Easter adds to beef market pressures
Share-out of €70m for 29 rural LEADER groups anticipated Share-out of €70m for 29 rural LEADER groups anticipated
Veterinarian with syringe on farm

Fears over economic impact as vets back new animal medicine rules

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices