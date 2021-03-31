Attractive €13k per acre price tag on Cashel holding 

Another high-quality piece of grassland in South Tipperary has just come on to the market with Cashel Livestock and Property Sales.

This particular chunk of prime Golden Vale land consists of 20.8 acres in the townland of Rathordan, just 3km from Cashel.

Selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt describes this non-residential holding as “a great opportunity to purchase a great size high-quality property in close proximity to the town of Cashel.”

The modest size of the farm will certainly mean that there will be a wide range of parties potentially interested – from the many pro-active farmers in the area looking to expand their holding, to the investor and the hobby farmer.

The lands enjoy a good stretch of road frontage and access can be via the Fethard Road or the Dualla Road from Cashel.

“It’s a fine quality piece of land,” says selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt.

“It’s all in grass. It’s in close proximity of the town on a secondary road that links the main Cashel-Fethard road and the Cashel-Dualla road.

"It’s serviced with water, there isn’t electricity on it and there are no entitlements with it.”

The location is one of the main assets of the holding, she says, with its quiet rural position that is very convenient to one of South Tipperary’s main towns.

The level of interest in the property has been strong so far, according to the selling agents.

The range of interested punters is likely to vary from the serious larger farms to the non-farming investor.

Indeed, some will be looking to increase their holdings, while others will look for that good-value piece of prime grassland that allows them access to this vibrant dairying-dominated agricultural market.

“There’s been a lot of interest so far,” says Alison, “mostly from people within the locality at the moment.

"We haven’t had much interest from outside the area – mostly because of its size; at 20.8 acres, it’s not going to entice larger operations from up and down the country but there’s a good bit of local interest in it.”

The price guide of €270,000 (€13,000/acre) isn’t at the upper end of the scale for this part of the world making it all the more potentially attractive for it.