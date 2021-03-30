Share-out of €70m for 29 rural LEADER groups anticipated

A €70 million LEADER rural development boost was recently announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

“The funding we are announcing will ensure that more vital locally-led projects in areas like climate change, digital transformation, remote working and enterprise development can be progressed in rural communities throughout the country,” said Minister Humphreys.

Minister McConalogue said: “Through the LEADER programme, over the next two years, a total of €70m, of which more than €50m is expected to come from the EU, will be directly invested into rural areas to help address specific needs, and help to realise opportunities for rural Ireland as we recover from the impact of Covid-19.”

The Department of Rural and Community Development will shortly announce the breakdown of the €70m to each of 29 local action groups that deliver the LEADER Programme.

Nationwide, Co Kerry has led the way for the number of LEADER Programme 2014-2020 projects, followed by Donegal, Tipperary and Clare, Wexford, Louth, Sligo, and Mayo. In terms of project spend, Cos Limerick, Offaly, Roscommon, and Cavan were also high in the rankings.

In Co Kerry, the announcement of increased LEADER funding for 2021-2022 has been welcomed by South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP), which delivers LEADER in the south of the county. SKDP CEO Noel Spillane said, “The LEADER Programme offers the ideal vehicle for delivery of development funding to rural areas in the most effective manner.

“The allocation of this increased funding will deliver critical stimulus to rural areas to help drive the post-Covid recovery.

“Furthermore, the funding announced will ensure that more vital projects in South Kerry focused on climate change, digital transformation, remote working, and enterprise development can be progressed in our rural communities to meet the expectations of the EU in terms of the requirements of recovery funding criteria.”