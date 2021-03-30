Spring lambs at 770c/kg and €211 in marts as record-breaking market conditions continue

As consumers look forward to enjoying new season lamb for Easter, sheep farmers are celebrating all-time record prices being paid.

There are more spring lambs on the market this week, just in time for the festive season, and unprecedented prices are being paid for them.

Processors are quoting at up to 770 cents/kg plus the usual bonus payments at the factories for spring lambs.

At the live sales on Monday, €211/head was paid by butchers, also setting a new all-time record.

The tight supply and excellent market demand for lamb have resulted in a market situation like none ever, with price records continually broken for both hoggets and spring lambs.

In general, processors offer a base of 765-770 cents/kg for new season lamb.

As that supply picks up, there has been some easing in prices for hoggets at the factories, to 670-685 cents/kg in general, with the quality bonus to be added.

Hoggets still continue to make up the higher percentage of the intake at factories.

Even with rising prices, throughput in factories was 8% below 2020 levels for the first 11 weeks of 2021 (down by 44,609 head).

Hogget throughput was 7% lower, ewes and ram throughput 15% lower.

Live imports of lambs from the North for direct slaughter is down by more than 20,900 (down 27%).

With export plants busy building stocks ahead of Easter and Ramadan, prices are expected to remain strong for hoggets and spring lambs.

A record trade was reported from the live sales on Monday.

At Kilkenny, where 320 head were on offer, butchers paid €211 for a pen of 15 spring lambs weighing 43 kgs.

A pen of eight weighing 47 kgs sold for €200 and a pen of six weighing 42 kgs made €198.

Butchers paid up to €121 over for hoggets, and factory lots sold for up to €115 over.