April 14 is new deadline for Nitrates Derogation applications

The closing date for 2021 Nitrates Derogation applications has been extended to Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

This is also the deadline for farmers who applied for a derogation in 2020 to submit fertiliser accounts for 2020.

Nitrates Derogation applications can only be submitted online in the Department’s www.agfood.ie portal.

Farmers are encouraged to engage with their advisors to determine if they should apply for a Nitrates Derogation.

The Derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers, which nearly 6,500 availed of in 2020.

Alternatively, farmers can remain compliant with nitrate regulations by managing their livestock numbers, exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure, or renting additional land.

The derogation allows farmers to exceed the nitrate regulations limit of 170 kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare, up to 250 kg, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

It is only for farms that are at least 80% grass, that have grazing livestock.

On derogation farms, slurry must be applied only with low emission equipment, and 50% must be applied before June 15.

Commonage and rough grazing are limited to the 170 kg N/ha, they are not eligible for the derogation allowance of 250 kg.

Clover must be incorporated whenever grass is being sown on derogation farms, and grass measurement and recording must be undertaken, or training in grassland management attended.

Environmental training must also be attended, and a liming programme must be adopted.

A biodiversity measure from the All-Ireland pollinator plan must be undertaken.

Maximum rates have been established for the percentage of crude protein in dairy rations, and a derogation holding must also have sufficient storage for all livestock manure and soiled water produced on the holding, as well as having a fertilisation plan in place by March 1, and submitted to the Department along with the application form, unless the farmer had submitted a fertiliser plan to the Department in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Fertiliser plans must be based on soil analysis results dated after September 15, 2017.

New applicants who do not have soil analysis results must assume Index 3 for 2021, but soil analysis for crop year 2020 must be available and the fertiliser plan amended accordingly and submitted online before March 31, 2022.

Nitrates derogation applicants cannot import livestock manure onto their farms.

In other derogation news, applicants are no longer eligible to apply for TAMS grants and receive approval for Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment.

“In accordance with the provisions of EU Regulation 1305/2013, LESS approvals cannot issue to such farms after 15th April 2021, as we are not permitted to grant aid a mandatory activity,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently.

He explained that LESS equipment is a statutory requirement for nitrates derogation farmers, and grant aid cannot be given for items which are compulsory on farms.

The Minister also recently announced a new online system (on www.agfood.ie) to record movements of organic manure between holdings, replacing almost 16,000 paper forms submitted annually by farmers.

The online system simplifies reporting of movements and gives farmers access to more prompt information on their compliance with nitrate limits.

The Department will accept both on-line declarations and paper forms (Record 3 Form) until July, 2021, when the new on-line system becomes mandatory.

Exporting slurry to another holding is one of the measures farmers can take to reduce nitrate levels.