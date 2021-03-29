Agri Committee: ‘re-open point-to point racing’

In early January point-to-point racing was discontinued in line with Covid-19 regulations
Deputy Jackie Cahill said Point-to-point is the nursery for Ireland’s extremely successful horse racing industry, and its suspension has serious implications for the bloodstock industry, and the broader rural economy. Picture: Matt Browne. 

Stephen Cadogan

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Marine has asked the Taoiseach and the Agriculture Minister to allow point-to-point racing recommence under strict safety protocols.

Committee Chair Jackie Cahill, TD said: “Horse racing and show jumping events have been permitted to take place under such safety protocols, and similar dispensation should be extended to the point-to-point format.”

Deputy Cahill said: “The safety protocols put in place to allow horse racing to continue behind closed doors should be considered, to allow a resumption of point-to-point.

“Although the Committee welcomes the five additional National Hunt meetings this month, a return of the point-to-point racing format is needed, to showcase horses.

“Point-to-point is the nursery for Ireland’s extremely successful horse racing industry, and its suspension has serious implications for the bloodstock industry, and the broader rural economy.”

In early January, the Government requested that point-to-point racing be discontinued in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said he had many representations from deputies and senators on the suspension of point-to-point racing, and knows the challenge the pandemic has posed for horses in training and for an industry which has great value economically.

“It will be monitored and assessed in light of the public health advice, said Minister McConalogue recently.

