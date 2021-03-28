Arrival of 10,000 vaccine doses against  EHV welcomed by Irish equine industry

Horse owners have been urged to avail of 10,000 vaccine doses against the potentially fatal equine herpes virus (EHV), and to take extra precautions to minimise the risk of transmission.
After a recent outbreak of EHV at a showjumping event in Valencia, Spain, there is concern that Irish horses competing on the continent could bring the virus into the country.
It can spread quickly and is hard to cure, but vaccination can provide significant protection.
A shipment of the urgently needed vaccine was organised from US suppliers by Coolmore Stud and the Fethard Equine Hospital, with the support of the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine.
The vaccine will be made available at cost to the thoroughbred and sport horse industries.
Joe Reynolds, acting CEO of Horse Sport Ireland, said: “Having access to a vaccine is a very welcome development, and we hope to see widespread use throughout our industry, but we must maintain vigilance and continue to follow all veterinary guidance.”
EHV vaccinations can only be administered by registered vets. The vaccine will be available for supply to them via Veterinary Instruments (sales@viltd.ie).