Climate Bill: Government to decide trajectories for each sector

Final text of legislation to set Ireland on the path to net-zero emissions no later than 2050, and to a 51% reduction in emissions by 2030
Climate Bill: Government to decide trajectories for each sector

IFA President Tim Cullinan: Farmers are ready to play their part in climate action. File Picture.  

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 15:30
Stephen Cadogan

The Government on Tuesday approved the final text of legislation to set Ireland on the path to net-zero emissions no later than 2050, and to a 51% reduction in emissions by 2030.

The Climate Bill will now progress through the houses of the Oireachtas as priority legislation.

The bill commits to pursue a climate-resilient, biodiversity-rich, environmentally-sustainable and climate-neutral economy, with a legal requirement for government to adopt economy-wide five-year carbon budgets requiring ministers and public bodies to plan effectively how to meet climate targets.

All greenhouse gas emissions including biogenic methane will be included in carbon budgets.

However it is up to government to decide on the trajectories for different sectors. 

The bill proposes the government will take into consideration the special economic and social role of agriculture, including with regard to the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane.

Preparation of the 2021 Climate Action Plan will include a major public consultation, launched Tuesday and remaining open to May 18, 2021.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said meeting the targets will be a challenge but farmers are ready to play their part.

He said the government must not underestimate the scale of the challenge, farmers must be supported as they transition to a more sustainable agricultural sector.

“Farming must be treated fairly in the climate mitigation debate. Current government policy does little to reward farmers for the role they are currently playing in sequestering carbon.”

Mr Cullinan welcomed the acknowledgement in the revised bill of methane’s cyclical nature in GHG emissions accounting methodology.

“The Climate Action Bill must follow the New Zealand model and ensure that methane is treated differently from other emissions,” he said.

Read More

ALDI and Lidl refute IFA claims they are using own brands to drive down prices

More in this section

Maladministration of Mercosur trade talks by EU Commission?  Maladministration of Mercosur trade talks by EU Commission? 
File Pics Minister for Agriculture Simon Coveney has said that his department is going to try to fast track all of the schemes t Option now to delay BEAM nitrogen reduction year...
Finishers more confident as supply and demand move in their favour Finishers more confident as supply and demand move in their favour
Climate Bill: Government to decide trajectories for each sector

Funding targeting protection of drinking water to come on stream

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices