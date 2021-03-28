What keeps the DAFM’s top officials awake at night?

It isn’t easy for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to keep their finger on the pulse of an industry involving 130,000 farms, that exports to more than 180 countries.

The DAFM has to be prepared for anything.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald got a good insight recently into what keeps the department’s top officials awake at night, worrying about what could come out of left field to disrupt their mission to lead the sustainable development of a competitive, consumer-focused agri-food sector and to contribute to a vibrant rural economy and society.

She asked Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in the Dáil what live studies, reviews and research were being undertaken or commissioned by him.

She must have been impressed, if not apprehensive, to hear that one of those studies is development of a working model for predicting and identifying the locations of contaminated farms following a nuclear accident event.

Then again, maybe the DAFM is just following the lead of the EU Commission, which has just launched an open consultation on a contingency plan to ensure food security across the EU in times of crisis.

“What procedures should we follow in emergencies to guarantee a safe food supply for everyone in the EU? is the question posed by the EU Commission.

The EU seems to have an obsession with perceived failings in the food chain, despite how well it stood up to the test of the Covid pandemic.

Then again, EU politicians know they would never be forgiven for empty shelves in the supermarkets.

Or perhaps Brussels has its eye on Moscow, and fears the same nuclear event the DAFM is preparing for?

Is fear of bombardment also behind the DAFM’s research “exploring potential monitoring systems for acute bovine injury” in Ireland? Or perhaps a wave of attacks is feared from climate action fanatics?

Responding to Ms McDonald, Mr McConalogue named no fewer than 40 studies, reviews, and research topics being undertaken or commissioned currently.

There are lessons for farmers in this list.

Bovine TB is the topic of about 12 of the DAFM’s current studies. Obviously the Department is serious about its often stated intentions to finally rein in the expensive 70-year TB eradication scheme.

Another cattle disease, infection by Mycoplasma bovis , accounts for four more studies, and BVD for three more.

Forestry is also a big preoccupation now for DAFM officials, the subject of five current studies.

These include the “Advice to the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity on implementation of the Mackinnon Review of Approval Processes for Afforestation in Ireland”, which has resulted in the re-organised Project Woodland approach to restore confidence in the industry, after licensing delays nearly brought the timber business to a halt, leaving it now heavily dependent on imported logs.