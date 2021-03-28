Bord Bia puts food firms on Pathway to Net Zero

There will be mandatory carbon emission targets from 2022 onwards for large food and drink manufacturers taking part in Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme of measurable commitments to sustainability.

Member companies with turnover greater than €50m must go beyond reductions of energy-related emissions, to include a more comprehensive assessment of their entire carbon footprint, including all indirect emissions associated with food manufacturing, such as freight and travel.

The Origin Green Pathway to Net Zero requires companies to conduct baseline assessments this year, to determine their emissions targets from 2022 onwards.

These plans will be reviewed, monitored annually, and independently verified by international specialists Mabbett.

Almost 300 food and drink companies across Ireland are verified Origin Green members, representing over 90% of food and drink exports.

Bord Bia has prepared comprehensive guidelines for companies on how to decarbonise their operations and their supply chains.

The advice on net-zero target setting and implementation is based on the United Nations’ “Measure, Reduce, Compensate” model.

This model is controversial for the food industry because it advises citizens to eat less red meat, poultry, and fish, and to increase vegetarian options.

It advises citizens that one kilogram of beef consumed in the US emits as much greenhouse gases as driving 106km in an average vehicle.

Bord Bia says Origin Green initiatives already in place have helped food and drink manufacturers in Ireland reduce energy use per unit of output by 11%, and reduce water use per unit of output by 17%.

Speaking about the Pathway to Net Zero, Origin Green Director Deirdre Ryan said: “Accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050, is required to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

“Business leaders are now shifting their focus from what is achievable to what needs to be done, and there has been increasing interest among Origin Green companies wishing to reduce emissions within their own operations and also along their supply chain.“

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: “We acknowledge that Ireland’s agri-food sector needs to do more, and faster.

“Origin Green has, and will, continue to deliver impact by providing a co- ordinated national approach to reducing emissions across the supply chain as a part of the Irish Government’s wider climate action response.”