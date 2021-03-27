€150-€250 per hactare for new straw incorporation measure 

The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) has been introduced, with funding of €10m for 2021, to support Irish tillage farmers who decide to chop and incorporate the straw into the soil after harvest. SIM is co-funded by the EU.

Applications can be made up to Monday, May 17 via the BPS online application form, available at agfood.ie.

Payment of €250 per hectare will go to applicants who chop and incorporate the straw of oats, rye, wheat, or barley; and oil seed rape straw to be paid at the rate of €150/ha. Farmers can apply for five to 40 hectares.

If the SIM is over-subscribed, ranking and selection will be applied. Applicants will be notified in June if their application is successful.

IFA grain chairman Mark Browne welcomed the SIM, and encouraged farmers to examine its specifics.

“Apart from the environmental aspect of the scheme, it’s also an acknowledgement by the Government of the income pressure in the sector, with the introduction of a Pillar II scheme for the first time,” he said.

“Our advice is keep your application within the 40ha limit”,

Participants must be cultivating any or all of winter or spring oats, rye, winter or spring wheat, winter or spring barley, winter or spring oil seed rape, which must be declared on the Basic Payment Scheme application .

As soon as possible after crops are harvested, the straw must be chopped, spread evenly, and incorporated into the soil.

Those who apply for over 40 hectares must carry out the measure on the whole area applied for but won’t be paid for more than 40ha.