Concern mounts over MEPS’ CAP plan

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue this week expressed serious concern at European Parliament proposals that would undermine the voluntary nature of any future schemes to reduce the volume of agricultural production.
Speaking during and after the Agriculture and Fisheries Council of Ministers in Brussels this week, Minister McConalogue also called for comprehensive impact assessments on Farm to Fork proposals, and welcomed the indication from the EU Agriculture Commissioner that these are well under way.
The Commission has recommended that member states implement Farm to Fork in their CAP strategic plans from 2023.
Ireland was one of 14 member states at the Council calling for CAP simplification.
Mr McConalogue stressed the need for maximum CAP flexibility for member states and the CAP to be as simple as possible for farmers and member states.
“We need to have the scope within the CAP to tailor our approach in accordance with national and local farming conditions.
"We should be able to protect EU funds fully within a clear and simplified new delivery model, while still having flexibility to, for example, deal fairly and proportionately with farmers who have made errors in good faith.”
The council decided not to object to a commission regulation on collection of data on sales and use of antimicrobial medicinal products in animals.
This can now enter into force unless the European Parliament objects.