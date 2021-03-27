Realise your potential: Professional dairy Diploma course opens for applications

Teagasc are now accepting applications for the Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management programme.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, June 4.

To access the online application form, search on the education section of the Teagasc website, or click on the www.teagasc.ie/education/courses/agriculture/professional-diploma-in-dairy-farm-management/ webpage.

Emma-Louise Coffey, Teagasc said: “The Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management will equip you to realise your management potential in dairy farming.

“The Level 7 Special Purpose programme was designed for those intending to manage their family farm, work as a dairy farm manager, or those seeking to enter dairy farming through collaborative farming arrangements.

“Graduates have primarily gone on to work as dairy farm managers on their family farms or dairy farms throughout Ireland, while others have taken up opportunities abroad in countries such as New Zealand and Australia.”

The core element of the programme is a two-year paid professional work experience with approved dairy farmers.

Course work is delivered in three-day blocks at Teagasc Moorepark Research Centre and Kildalton College by an integrated team of Teagasc staff, including Moorepark research staff, college lecturers, dairy and financial specialists, with input from guest lecturers including Irish dairy farmers and industry experts.

To be eligible for the programme, students must have a minimum qualification of a Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture prior to the course starting.

Applications are also welcome from Level 7 and Level 8 Agriculture award holders.

The Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management programme is validated and awarded by UCD.

To register visit the www.teagasc.ie/education/courses/agriculture/professional-diploma-in-dairy-farm-management/ webpage.