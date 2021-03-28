How do we avoid a drop in milk solids over the coming weeks?

A common question from farmers at the moment is “why has my milk protein and butter fat dropped in the last few weeks?”.

This is nothing new, and happens on a lot of farms in the spring, partly due to lack of energy and partly due to cows grazing lush grass which is low in fibre and high in oil and sugars, among other reasons.

Nutrition

Now is a good time to assess how your cows performed in the six weeks post calving.

The aim should be to lose less than 0.5 of a body condition score (BCS) in this period, which would equate to 4% of the cow’s body weight, or 25kg for a 650kg cow.

Ideally, we don’t want more than 10% of the cows, at this stage, under 2.75 BCS, as it would compromise your herd’s fertility.

If you are seeing a higher percentage under 2.75, than you will likely see a drop in milk solids as well.

Energy will be a key driver in terms of milk solids (MS) along with dry matter intake (DMI).

Energy — and in particular, starch (coming from grain) and sugars (usually from grass) - will help drive your milk protein, but only if the cow’s DMI is adequately met in terms of her production output.

For example, a cow producing 30 litres should be eating about 20kg of DMI.

If the same cow only consumes 16kg of DMI, than she will continue to milk 30 litres, and will use her body reserves to make up the energy deficit.

This will in turn become an issue when her body reserves are used up, and leads to a drop in milk solids.

It is important to look at your protein percentage in the milk, along with the percentage change, and ideally target over 2kg of MS.

If it is fluctuating ,or dropping quickly, then we can assume the cows are consuming less energy.

It can take a week to 10 days to see a dietary change affecting your milk protein, whereas the butterfat percentage can be impacted almost straight away.

Energy will also have a impact on your butterfat.

Low quality silage can sometimes lead to a drop in BF (butter fat) percentage, because it is not supplying enough rumen-degradable energy.

Fibre content of the diet also plays its part, and if you are able to buffer-feed the cows at this stage, the addition of some straw along with your forage and concentrates can help to improve rumen health, which is another key driver of milk solids.

The parlour nut should also incorporate a digestible fibre, to balance the starch, and try to avoid slug-feeding more than 3kg per milking.

Rumen health

All the issues above are exacerbated if the rumen health of your cows is compromised.

If you are not in a position to buffer-feed the cows over the next month, than it is important to balance the starch in the ration with a digestible fibre.

As the grass is low in fibre, and high in fat and oil, it can increase the risk of sub-acute ruminal acidosis, and lead to butter fat depression.

The fat and oil in this lush grass is unsaturated, and can be toxic to the rumen microbes.

For them to survive, they produce by-products, one of which is conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

CLA has been seen to have a negative impact on BF percentage, as it switches off BF production when it travels to the mammary gland.

There is a strong correlation between rumen pH and BF percentage.

Incorporating Yea-Sacc in your diet will remove the oxygen in the rumen and increase the fibre-digesting bacteria, which will lead to a stable environment.

By improving the rumen stability, you will reduce the BF percentage drop at grass, along with improving milk yield and feed efficiency.

Grassland management

Weather conditions impacted most farms in terms of early turnout to grass this year.

Whilst it is important to follow a spring rotation plan, you still need to ensure cows can eat enough.

Cows that were expected to graze 15kg of grass in the middle of March, when conditions were poor, struggled for intake, and herdowners have seen a drop in MS.

The aim would be to get 16kg of grass into the cow in favourable conditions.

However, you need to focus on grassland utilisation, along with allocation, and be adaptable to the weather conditions.

Target grazing covers of 1,300 to 1,500kg, and keep an eye on residuals, which will impact your grass quality for the second rotation.

Genetics

When comparing your herd’s milk solids with other farms, you also need to consider the genetic potential of the herd.

Using the EBI report on icbf.com is a good place to start, if you want to check if your heifers are improving your milk solid production in the long term.

It will also allow you to make an informed decision around breeding for the coming year, if it a key area you want to focus on.

There are several reasons you might be experiencing a drop in milk solids.

If you focus on ensuring the cows get enough DMI and energy, in terms of what they are producing, and promote a healthy rumen environment by using a live yeast, than you will reduce the chance of a production drop over the coming weeks, and improve fertility, if excess cow body condition loss is avoided.