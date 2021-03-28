Residential farm in Limerick pitched at €9,200 per acre

Located just over 6km southeast of the village of Croom in Co Limerick, a 49-acre residential holding has just come onto the market with Limerick-based GVM Auctioneers.

As a probate sale, there has been a certain amount of anticipation amongst the many active farmers in the area.

So it’s not surprising to learn that, although the property is on the market less than a week, there is already an offer on it.

The farm has extensive road frontage and is located in the townland of Clorane.

It is approximately 8km from the village of Bruff and only about 20 minutes’ drive from the centre of Limerick City, making it a very accessible property.

“The lands here are of reasonably good quality,” says Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock office of the farm.

While he underlines that this is not the calibre of land that would be regarded as the finest of Golden Vale pastures, it is nonetheless of a good quality that would also have the potential to benefit from improvements.

The farm has been let for a number of years but has been well maintained.

There is a two-storey farmhouse in need of complete renovation, as well as a number of outbuildings beside and around the house.

“There’s a two-column hay barn, a lean-to, a four-column and a three-column barn, standalone and a few ancillary out-offices,” says Richard.

The farm is going to be sold in one unit with no plans to split it into lots.

The next owner, however, may well make use of the valuable asset of a home within commuting distance of Limerick city.

With some added investment, it would have the potential to bring in a good rental income in its own right.

The price guide is €450,00, or €9,200 per acre. Given the quality level of land, it’s certainly a reasonable figure based on the land alone, but the added asset of a farmhouse and outbuildings may yet play a part in its final value.