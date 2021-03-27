'Pleasent' 28 acre farm on Valentia attracts strong interest

'Pleasent' 28 acre farm on Valentia attracts strong interest

A section of the lands on the 28-acre farm at Feaghmaan West, Valentia Island. A 15-acre holding on the island sold recently for close to €9,000/acre. File Picture. 

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 09:58
Conor Power

Valentia Island in Co Kerry is the setting for the famous Guinness advert, where the publican declares the town of San José to be in the “back of beyonds”.

A 28-acre grassland holding on Valentia is new to the market with The Property Shop in Cahersiveeen.

And although it’s a little off the beaten track, it certainly couldn’t be declared as being in the back of beyonds.

The island is linked by both a modern bridge and a seasonal ferry service, making it essentially just as accessible as the mainland and demand for agricultural land in this pleasant corner of the Kingdom has been felt as keenly as it has in so many other parts of Munster of late.

“This would be fairly good grazing land,” says selling agent James Hillis, who notes that although land sales on Valentia aren’t too common, a 15-acre holding sold recently for something in the region of €9,000/acre. 

This was despite the fact that a little over half of the land consisted of rough grazing.

“This property has been well farmed by someone who has been on it for the last 15 years,” notes James.

Local interest is expected to be strong, with parcels of a good level of quality being rare to the market amongst an active farming community on the island. 

The nearest village is Chapletown - a couple of kilometres south of the property, while Valentia’s main settlement Knightstown is 4km east of the land. 

Portmagee on the mainland is 5.5km over the aforementioned bridge.

The price expectation of €8,000/acre seems a modest one but could very well be exceeded.

