Funding targeting protection of drinking water to come on stream

€500,000 in funding to implement targeted drinking water source protection actions in group water scheme catchments as part of the National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) source protection strategy, has been secured.

The announcement, today, by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue comes as Teagasc, in conjunction with co-ops and the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO), brings Water Quality Week to a conclusion.

Water Quality Week aimed to provide water quality focused information and advice to farmers to help minimise losses of nutrients, sediment and pesticides to water from their farming practices.

“I am delighted to announce this funding for the implementation of targeted drinking water source protection actions," the Minister added.

“My department and the agricultural sector recognise the importance of protecting drinking water sources while acknowledging agriculture has a key role to play in reducing any potential losses from both nutrient and pesticides.

“Agriculture and the minimisation of losses from nutrients and pesticides are considered a vital element in the protection of group water schemes.

“This proposal is being supported in collaboration with the Department of Housing, Planning and Heritage and provides agriculture with the opportunity to deliver targeted measures to address agricultural pressures while enabling the development of future programmes.”

Meanwhile, the funding shows the provision of ‘practical support’ towards the protection of drinking water quality, biodiversity enhancement and climate action in Ireland.

“The initiative will also provide an opportunity to trial new and innovative approaches which, if successful, could be adopted more generally to assist Ireland meet its WFD objectives as set out in current or future RBMP and its climate/biodiversity objectives,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“Any findings or outcomes will assist and inform the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with the development of future agri-environmental actions.”

The funding will focus on seven group water schemes catchments that fall within, or close to, current Priority Areas for Action defined within Ireland’s 2nd River Basin Management Plan.

These catchments are largely impacted by agricultural pressures and the funding announced will help implement targeted measures, such as the creation of smart buffer zones in targeted areas along water courses, the promotion of alternatives to pesticide use, and the roll-out of educational initiatives highlighting the impacts of agricultural practices.