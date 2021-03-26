Option now to delay BEAM nitrogen reduction year...

Farmers can reduce nitrogen by 5% in the 2021 calendar year
Option now to delay BEAM nitrogen reduction year...

farmers who select the new, later reduction period will still receive monthly letters showing their progress towards the 5% reduction. File Picture.  

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 16:01
Stephen Cadogan

If farmers want to select a later 12-month reduction period for the Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM), they can do so until Monday, June 21 on the agfood.ie website.

BEAM provided Irish and EU funding to beef farmers on the condition that they reduce manure nitrogen by 5% in the year from July 1, 2020, compared with the year from July 1, 2018. If they fail to reach at least a 4% reduction, their BEAM payment will be clawed back in full.

Now they have been given the alternative option of reducing nitrogen by 5% in the 2021 calendar year compared with the year from July 1, 2018.

The new timing will only apply to farmers who apply for the change. 

Farmers currently on track to meet the 5% nitrogen reduction target can choose to use the original reference period ending June 30.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “Changing the BEAM reference period was a key priority of mine when I came to office, as I knew that a lot of farmers were in danger of missing the initial reference period."

Meanwhile, farmers who select the new, later reduction period will still receive monthly letters showing their progress towards the 5% reduction. 

And if the department identifies they have met the 5% reduction in the existing reduction period (the year to June 30 next), the department will allow them to withdraw from the later reduction period.

Read More

Marts Report: Brilliant trade for grass type cattle

More in this section

Maladministration of Mercosur trade talks by EU Commission?  Maladministration of Mercosur trade talks by EU Commission? 
Finishers more confident as supply and demand move in their favour Finishers more confident as supply and demand move in their favour
Herd of sheep on a Tuscan fields in Tuscany, Italy How Easter and Ramadan are benefiting Irish farmers
Option now to delay BEAM nitrogen reduction year...

Funding targeting protection of drinking water to come on stream

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices