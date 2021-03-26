Option now to delay BEAM nitrogen reduction year...

If farmers want to select a later 12-month reduction period for the Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM), they can do so until Monday, June 21 on the agfood.ie website.
BEAM provided Irish and EU funding to beef farmers on the condition that they reduce manure nitrogen by 5% in the year from July 1, 2020, compared with the year from July 1, 2018. If they fail to reach at least a 4% reduction, their BEAM payment will be clawed back in full.
Now they have been given the alternative option of reducing nitrogen by 5% in the 2021 calendar year compared with the year from July 1, 2018.
The new timing will only apply to farmers who apply for the change.
Farmers currently on track to meet the 5% nitrogen reduction target can choose to use the original reference period ending June 30.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “Changing the BEAM reference period was a key priority of mine when I came to office, as I knew that a lot of farmers were in danger of missing the initial reference period."
Meanwhile, farmers who select the new, later reduction period will still receive monthly letters showing their progress towards the 5% reduction.
And if the department identifies they have met the 5% reduction in the existing reduction period (the year to June 30 next), the department will allow them to withdraw from the later reduction period.