Option now to delay BEAM nitrogen reduction year...

If farmers want to select a later 12-month reduction period for the Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM), they can do so until Monday, June 21 on the agfood.ie website.

BEAM provided Irish and EU funding to beef farmers on the condition that they reduce manure nitrogen by 5% in the year from July 1, 2020, compared with the year from July 1, 2018. If they fail to reach at least a 4% reduction, their BEAM payment will be clawed back in full.