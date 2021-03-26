Pig price 3% up on EU average

IFA says pig prices stayed at €1.58-1.60/kg this week, with the sow price at 87c to €1/kg deadweight.
Pig farmers say the price is only just covering the cost of production on the most efficient farms.
They predict that demand at home and from international markets will see the Irish pig price rise from its current levels, following pig price increases in comparable pig markets across Europe.
But Irish prices were still ahead in the week to March 14, 3% up on the average EU price.
Demand in China continues to drive the EU pork market, but Brexit may also be a factor, with UK figures for January indicating their exports of pig meat nearly came to a standstill due to new Brexit checks and bureaucracy.
The fall in their exports to the EU amounted to 2,500 tonnes, a January reduction of 13,000 tonnes (84%) year-on-year.
Imports to the UK of EU pig meat followed in January were down by 30,000 tonnes (41%) year-on-year, to only 42,600 tonnes.