Advice for grazing and silage planning 

Grazing

Keep high-producing stock on good quality grass swards. Leafy grass is much higher in energy and will drive performance.

Regular moves in a rotational grazing system will optimise animal performance and also increase total annual grass yields on your farm.

Continue fertiliser applications after paddocks are grazed, in conjunction with slurry application, where possible.

Match fertiliser to soil requirements, based on the most recent tests.

Silage

Continue planning for silage; earlier cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.

Applications of fertiliser for silage will be due soon.

Weed control in silage ground should also be part of your silage making.

Tetany

Don’t forget to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium to prevent tetany. Use bucket licks or add magnesium to water. Warm days followed by cold nights can be ideal tetany weather.

Watch calves

Watch recently turned out calves to make sure they are sucking their mothers out.

Growing weanlings and stores

At grass, make sure that each individual animal is full and consuming adequate grass.

Where measuring grass, ensure that weanlings eat at least 2% of their body weight in dry matter. If they are not achieving these intakes, supplementation may be necessary.