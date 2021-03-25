It's important to set targets for weanlings and stores

Plenty of weanlings and stores have been turned out to grass.

Your aim for the duration of the grazing season is getting optimum performance from these cattle, be they growing for a next winter finish, being bred as replacements, or destined for a finish off grass later in the year.

Management decisions around each batch of cattle on grass should be determined by their end use, in conjunction with their weight/sex, and grass availability/quality.

Have targets for each group, and review their performance regularly.

After turn-out, it is important to monitor their grass intake, animal health and rumen fill.

In order to achieve good intakes when weanlings are introduced to grass, it is important to supply top quality grass. This will ensure optimum intakes of high energy and high digestibility material. Lower covers will encourage intakes, especially for younger/smaller animals.

Steers or heifers for finish at 20-24 months next winter

These cattle need to get good quality grass throughout the grazing season to achieve optimum frame growth.

This efficient frame growth will allow you to finish them faster and more effectively once housed next winter. Cattle must be grown properly before they can be finished efficiently.

It is all too common an occurrence to see cattle on a finishing diet even when they are not grown well enough to be on the diet yet.

Young bulls for finish over the summer

What carcass weight, age, conformation, and fat score requirements apply to bulls?

Confirm these details with your buyer before finishing.

These young bulls are currently 12 plus months old and, if you intend on killing them at less than 16 months, then they should not go to grass at all, at this stage.

For those being killed for the autumn market, quality grass can achieve high gains, and about 100 to 120 days before the target finish date, meal will need to be introduced, either on grass or housed for finish.

Replacement heifers

The suckler breeding season for spring herds will begin next month, so you need to keep these heifers in a positive energy status, to achieve high conception rates.

Heifers you intend to calve down next spring should currently be 370 Kg or heavier.

Begin heat detection now, to see which heifers may not be cycling.

Use tail paint or scratch cards in advance of breeding, to monitor heifers.

Scan non-cycling heifers to see if there are any issues, or if they are perhaps pre- puberty. Supplying a mineral supplement will be helpful to heifer fertility performance.

Underperforming cattle

Every animal in your herd will not be at the desired weight or height.

This may be due to sickness as calves, or being born later in the calving season.

These cattle will respond very well to getting some meal at grass, and this will help them to catch up to the targets.

Younger animals are more efficient converters of concentrates. If these animals don’t fit in to your target market with their comrades, then they will either achieve a disappointing market value, or will take up valuable housing space and feeding next winter.

Keep the protein levels of meal on grass for weanlings down around 13-14%, because good quality grass will be high in protein. Energy in the meal is what the cattle require now.

Separate out the weaker cattle for feeding, because if you feed the whole batch, the ones that need feeding may be bullied, and may end up with less than intended.

Preparing for the breeding season in suckler herds

With the spring breeding season just around the corner, the following list of actions should be high on your to-do list, if not already completed.

n Pre-breeding scan: many are now starting to see the benefits of a pre breeding scan. It is too late to discover a problem in your herd when you realise later in the year that a large number are not back in calf.

Cows needing attention due to infection, etc, can be identified and treated sooner, due to a timely scan.

nPre-breeding heat detection: take note of heat activity, so you can monitor cows, as breeding commences.

This will also help to identify non-cycling cows.

Cows not cycling need to be checked for problems, to improve submission rates.

Heat detection aids: most suckler herdowners don’t use heat detection aids if they are using natural service. This makes it difficult to know when cows will calve. Consider the use of tail paint, patches, or a vasectomised bull, to allow for more accurate record keeping.

Make sure your bull is in full working order: assess for any illness and injury, and feed him up before he gets busy!

A bull fertility test could be a very well worthwhile exercise, if you have any doubts.