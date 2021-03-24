Marts Report: Brilliant trade for grass type cattle

Cork Co-operative Marts has appointed two new managers.
Denis O’Donoghue from Kilmichael takes up the role at Skibbereen and Sean Dennehy from Carrigadrohid takes over the reins at Bandon. Both have great experience and are well capable of taking a mart by the scruff of the neck and giving it a good old shake — which I think every mart needs every now and then. I wish them well and wish the former manager at both Skibbereen and Bandon, Tom McCarthy, well as he embarks on a new career.
And so to the marts, beginning at Skibbereen. After last Friday’s sale, new manager Denis O’Donoghue reported, “an excellent sale of cattle with a brilliant trade for grass type cattle.”
Dry cows here sold from €150 to €595 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €260 to €770 with their weight.
Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €350 to €775 with their weight. Heifers at the sale made from €260 to €670 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €200 to €540 over their weight at Skibbereen mart on Friday.
|
Skibbereen
|
Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
BB
|
steer
|
635kg
|
1380
|
1
|
AA
|
steer
|
770kg
|
1540
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
520kg
|
1240
|
2
|
Lm
|
steers
|
430kg
|
1070
|
1
|
Ch
|
heifer
|
490kg
|
1160
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
905kg
|
1460
|
1
|
Ch
|
cow
|
695kg
|
1290
As you know, I keep a close eye on White House affairs as well as the marts.
It’s not too often I see a man falling up a stairs but, in fairness to President Biden, he held on like a trooper.
The stairs leading up to Air Force One might be paved with red carpet but it would still be a long way to fall if you lost your bearings. It might be best if President Biden stays away from cattle marts if he calls over to Ireland over this summer. Most marts have more steps than the Eiffel Tower, he’d be on his arse in no time.
Donald Trump never fell when he was President, even though many would have been more than happy to give him a nudge. Anyway, fair play to President Biden for staying upright. Safety first, it’s a lesson to us all, to watch our step.
And minding my own position, on to our next mart.
Macroom mart had a huge sale of cattle on Saturday. The trade was sky high. Dry cows sold from €125 to €810 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.10kg to €2.70/kg.
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
6
|
Fr
|
steers
|
546kg
|
960
|
6
|
Fr
|
steers
|
292kg
|
490
|
7
|
Hr
|
steers
|
280kg
|
665
|
5
|
Hr
|
steers
|
505kg
|
1070
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
635kg
|
1170
|
2
|
Ch
|
heifers
|
295kg
|
720
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
545kg
|
850
Next to Kanturk mart and mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe for a report.
“We had a very big sale here at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday with 1,370 animals, including 670 calves, on offer.
“A great sale for all types of cattle, with the price of the day going to a special entry of 20 purebred Friesian heifer calves making €650 to €700 a head.”
A few calf prices from Kanturk on Tuesday that took my fancy were six Hereford bull calves, 28 days old, €350 each; four Aberdeen Angus bulls, 14 days old, €240; and a nice bunch of Hereford heifers, 18 days old, €260.
|
Kanturk
|
Tuesday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
AA
|
steers
|
705kg
|
1430
|
6
|
Hr
|
steers
|
525kg
|
1100
|
8
|
Fr
|
steers
|
350kg
|
580
|
6
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
605kg
|
1230
|
8
|
AA
|
heifers
|
350kg
|
770
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
740kg
|
1080
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
680kg
|
980
Kilmallock mart reported “a strong trade, with the fine dry weather bringing out plenty of buyers this week.”
1,750 cattle and calves sold in Kilmallock this week. Bullocks made up to €1,360 or €2.58 per kg. Weanlings hit €1,090 or €2.61 per kg.
Dry cows sold for up to €1,780 or €2.10 per kg. Heifers made up to €1,180 or €2.70 per kg. Up to €400 was paid in the calf ring. Dairy stock made up to €1,820 on Tuesday, the top price was paid for a heifer.
In suckler cows in Kilmallock, a six-year-old Simmental and her Limousin bull calf made €1,760. A three-year-old Hereford and her Belgian Blue bull calf made €1400.
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
2
|
Hr
|
steers
|
363kg
|
790
|
8
|
AA
|
steers
|
371kg
|
780
|
5
|
Fr
|
steers
|
540kg
|
980
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
330kg
|
820
|
6
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
327kg
|
650
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
470kg
|
860
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
465kg
|
780
Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn reported after Monday’s cattle sale, “We had a big increase in bullock numbers, with prices remaining similar to last week. Lighter 300-350kg store bullock numbers are steadily increasing on last week with prices even firmer than last week. “We had a good demand for forward dry cows, and a solid heifer trade.”