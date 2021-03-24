Marts Report: Brilliant trade for grass type cattle

Cork Co-operative Marts has appointed two new managers.

Denis O’Donoghue from Kilmichael takes up the role at Skibbereen and Sean Dennehy from Carrigadrohid takes over the reins at Bandon. Both have great experience and are well capable of taking a mart by the scruff of the neck and giving it a good old shake — which I think every mart needs every now and then. I wish them well and wish the former manager at both Skibbereen and Bandon, Tom McCarthy, well as he embarks on a new career.

Some of the stock for sale at Kenmare Mart last Thursday.

And so to the marts, beginning at Skibbereen. After last Friday’s sale, new manager Denis O’Donoghue reported, “an excellent sale of cattle with a brilliant trade for grass type cattle.”

Dry cows here sold from €150 to €595 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €260 to €770 with their weight.

Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €350 to €775 with their weight. Heifers at the sale made from €260 to €670 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €200 to €540 over their weight at Skibbereen mart on Friday.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 BB steer 635kg 1380 1 AA steer 770kg 1540 4 AA steers 520kg 1240 2 Lm steers 430kg 1070 1 Ch heifer 490kg 1160 1 Fr cow 905kg 1460 1 Ch cow 695kg 1290

As you know, I keep a close eye on White House affairs as well as the marts.

It’s not too often I see a man falling up a stairs but, in fairness to President Biden, he held on like a trooper.

The stairs leading up to Air Force One might be paved with red carpet but it would still be a long way to fall if you lost your bearings. It might be best if President Biden stays away from cattle marts if he calls over to Ireland over this summer. Most marts have more steps than the Eiffel Tower, he’d be on his arse in no time.

Donald Trump never fell when he was President, even though many would have been more than happy to give him a nudge. Anyway, fair play to President Biden for staying upright. Safety first, it’s a lesson to us all, to watch our step.

And minding my own position, on to our next mart.

Macroom mart had a huge sale of cattle on Saturday. The trade was sky high. Dry cows sold from €125 to €810 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.10kg to €2.70/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Fr steers 546kg 960 6 Fr steers 292kg 490 7 Hr steers 280kg 665 5 Hr steers 505kg 1070 1 Lm steer 635kg 1170 2 Ch heifers 295kg 720 1 Fr cow 545kg 850

Next to Kanturk mart and mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe for a report.

“We had a very big sale here at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday with 1,370 animals, including 670 calves, on offer.

“A great sale for all types of cattle, with the price of the day going to a special entry of 20 purebred Friesian heifer calves making €650 to €700 a head.”

A few calf prices from Kanturk on Tuesday that took my fancy were six Hereford bull calves, 28 days old, €350 each; four Aberdeen Angus bulls, 14 days old, €240; and a nice bunch of Hereford heifers, 18 days old, €260.

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 AA steers 705kg 1430 6 Hr steers 525kg 1100 8 Fr steers 350kg 580 6 Hr heifers 605kg 1230 8 AA heifers 350kg 770 1 Fr cow 740kg 1080 1 Fr cow 680kg 980

Kilmallock mart reported “a strong trade, with the fine dry weather bringing out plenty of buyers this week.”

1,750 cattle and calves sold in Kilmallock this week. Bullocks made up to €1,360 or €2.58 per kg. Weanlings hit €1,090 or €2.61 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1,780 or €2.10 per kg. Heifers made up to €1,180 or €2.70 per kg. Up to €400 was paid in the calf ring. Dairy stock made up to €1,820 on Tuesday, the top price was paid for a heifer.

In suckler cows in Kilmallock, a six-year-old Simmental and her Limousin bull calf made €1,760. A three-year-old Hereford and her Belgian Blue bull calf made €1400.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Hr steers 363kg 790 8 AA steers 371kg 780 5 Fr steers 540kg 980 1 Lm heifer 330kg 820 6 Hr heifers 327kg 650 1 AA cow 470kg 860 1 Fr cow 465kg 780

Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn reported after Monday’s cattle sale, “We had a big increase in bullock numbers, with prices remaining similar to last week. Lighter 300-350kg store bullock numbers are steadily increasing on last week with prices even firmer than last week. “We had a good demand for forward dry cows, and a solid heifer trade.”