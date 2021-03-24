Marts Report: Brilliant trade for grass type cattle

Latest prices from Skibbereen, Macroom, Kanturk and Kilmallock.
Calves for sale at Kenmare Mart last Thursday

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 12:35
Denis Lehane

Cork Co-operative Marts has appointed two new managers.

Denis O’Donoghue from Kilmichael takes up the role at Skibbereen and Sean Dennehy from Carrigadrohid takes over the reins at Bandon. Both have great experience and are well capable of taking a mart by the scruff of the neck and giving it a good old shake — which I think every mart needs every now and then. I wish them well and wish the former manager at both Skibbereen and Bandon, Tom McCarthy, well as he embarks on a new career.

Some of the stock for sale at Kenmare Mart last Thursday.

Some of the stock for sale at Kenmare Mart last Thursday.

And so to the marts, beginning at Skibbereen. After last Friday’s sale, new manager Denis O’Donoghue reported, “an excellent sale of cattle with a brilliant trade for grass type cattle.”

Dry cows here sold from €150 to €595 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €260 to €770 with their weight.

Continental bullocks in Skibbereen sold from €350 to €775 with their weight. Heifers at the sale made from €260 to €670 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €200 to €540 over their weight at Skibbereen mart on Friday.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

BB

steer

635kg

1380

1

AA

steer

770kg

1540

4

AA

steers

520kg

1240

2

Lm

steers

430kg

1070

1

Ch

heifer

490kg

1160

1

Fr

cow

905kg

1460

1

Ch

cow

695kg

1290

As you know, I keep a close eye on White House affairs as well as the marts.

It’s not too often I see a man falling up a stairs but, in fairness to President Biden, he held on like a trooper.

The stairs leading up to Air Force One might be paved with red carpet but it would still be a long way to fall if you lost your bearings. It might be best if President Biden stays away from cattle marts if he calls over to Ireland over this summer. Most marts have more steps than the Eiffel Tower, he’d be on his arse in no time.

Donald Trump never fell when he was President, even though many would have been more than happy to give him a nudge. Anyway, fair play to President Biden for staying upright. Safety first, it’s a lesson to us all, to watch our step.

And minding my own position, on to our next mart.

Macroom mart had a huge sale of cattle on Saturday. The trade was sky high. Dry cows sold from €125 to €810 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.40/kg. Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.10kg to €2.70/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

6

Fr

steers

546kg

960

6

Fr

steers

292kg

490

7

Hr

steers

280kg

665

5

Hr

steers

505kg

1070

1

Lm

steer

635kg

1170

2

Ch

heifers

295kg

720

1

Fr

cow

545kg

850

Next to Kanturk mart and mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe for a report.

“We had a very big sale here at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday with 1,370 animals, including 670 calves, on offer.

“A great sale for all types of cattle, with the price of the day going to a special entry of 20 purebred Friesian heifer calves making €650 to €700 a head.”

A few calf prices from Kanturk on Tuesday that took my fancy were six Hereford bull calves, 28 days old, €350 each; four Aberdeen Angus bulls, 14 days old, €240; and a nice bunch of Hereford heifers, 18 days old, €260.

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

AA

steers

705kg

1430

6

Hr

steers

525kg

1100

8

Fr

steers

350kg

580

6

Hr

heifers

605kg

1230

8

AA

heifers

350kg

770

1

Fr

cow

740kg

1080

1

Fr

cow

680kg

980

Kilmallock mart reported “a strong trade, with the fine dry weather bringing out plenty of buyers this week.”

1,750 cattle and calves sold in Kilmallock this week. Bullocks made up to €1,360 or €2.58 per kg. Weanlings hit €1,090 or €2.61 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1,780 or €2.10 per kg. Heifers made up to €1,180 or €2.70 per kg. Up to €400 was paid in the calf ring. Dairy stock made up to €1,820 on Tuesday, the top price was paid for a heifer.

In suckler cows in Kilmallock, a six-year-old Simmental and her Limousin bull calf made €1,760. A three-year-old Hereford and her Belgian Blue bull calf made €1400.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Hr

steers

363kg

790

8

AA

steers

371kg

780

5

Fr

steers

540kg

980

1

Lm

heifer

330kg

820

6

Hr

heifers

327kg

650

1

AA

cow

470kg

860

1

Fr

cow

465kg

780

Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn reported after Monday’s cattle sale, “We had a big increase in bullock numbers, with prices remaining similar to last week. Lighter 300-350kg store bullock numbers are steadily increasing on last week with prices even firmer than last week. “We had a good demand for forward dry cows, and a solid heifer trade.”

Marts Report: Brilliant trade for grass type cattle

Finishers more confident as supply and demand move in their favour

